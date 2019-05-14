Allyson Felix to Testify at the House Ways & Means Committee’s Hearing on Maternal Mortality Crisis

Felix had an emergency cesarean section in November 2018 after her 32-week checkup showed problems with her baby’s heartbeat.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 14, 2019

Six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix will testify at the House Ways & Means Committee’s hearing on overcoming racial disparities and social determinants in the maternal mortality crisis on Thursday, according to a press release.

Felix, 33, will speak about her experience giving birth to her daughter Camryn on Nov. 28, 2018. The 11-time world champion suffered through complications during her pregnancy and underwent an emergency C-section at 32 weeks after a checkup showed problems with her daughter's heartbeat.

In a story for espnW published in December, Felix revealed that both her life and her daughter's lives were endangered during the process. Camryn stayed in the newborn intensive care unit for over a month.

"It's amazing how quickly your priorities change in moments like this," Felix wrote in December. "At that point, the only thing I cared about was that my daughter, Camryn, was OK. I didn't care if I ever ran track again. I was just praying that she would be OK."

Besides her six Olympic gold medals, and three more silver medals, Felix is also a 16-time world championship medalist. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Felix sprinted her way to three medals, two golds and one silver.

Felix plans on competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

