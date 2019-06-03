Swiss Court Suspends IAAF Rules Barring Caster Semenya From Competing vs. Women

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Caster Semenya may soon be able to compete in the 800 meters again.

By Chris Chavez
June 03, 2019

The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland has ordered the IAAF to immediately suspend the implementation of new regulations to limit testosterone levels for athletes with a difference in sex development. While the appeal is pending, Olympic and world champion 800-meter runner Caster Semenya will be allowed to compete in the female category without restrictions at events between 400 meters and the mile without having to take medication to lower her naturally-high levels of testosterone.

"I am thankful to the Swiss judges for this decision," Semenya said in a statement. "I hope that following my appeal I will once again be able to run free."

The IAAF said it has received no correspondence from the Swiss Supreme Court regarding the new ruling.

The court says it will issue another ruling on the continued suspension of the regulations after receiving submissions from the IAAF.

The Swiss ruling came in response to a decision made on May 1st by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, who ruled that Semenya and other athletes will have to take medication to reduce their testosterone levels if they want to compete against other women at the international level. CAS believed the rule was "necessary, reasonable and proportionate means of achieving the IAAF's aim of preserving the integrity of female athletics."

Under the new CAS rule, athletes with differences in sexual development will have to keep their testosterone levels under 5 nanomoles per liter. In the IAAF's case, they noted that elite female athletes tend to have natural testosterone levels of approximately .12 to 1.79 nanomoles per liter. If an athlete with naturally higher levels of testosterone opts not to take medication, they will have to race against men or compete in a division against intersex athletes—if that is presented as an option. The rule will impact athletes in events from 400 meters to the mile. Athletes with differences of sexual development will have to undergo a blood test on May 8 to monitor their eligibility for the IAAF World Championships in September or 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, if they wish to compete in those distances. The Swiss court ruling puts the implementation of the new rule on hold. 

Semenya has remained set on her plans to not take any medication to comply with the new rules. Her current race schedule does not include any races in the 400-meter to a mile range. She will be racing in a 2,000-meter race in France on June 11th and in the 3,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic at Stanford University on June 30th.

Semenya and Olympic silver medalist Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi have come forward as athletes affected by the IAAF ruling. They were the winners of the past 22 Diamond League 800-meter finals but were ineligible to race at last week's meet in Stockholm. As expected, the result was a slow winning time of 2:00.87 by Ajee Wilson of the United States. If Semenya's appeal is unsuccessful, Wilson would be among the favorites for gold at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in September since the South African star would be unable to defend her title from 2017.

You May Like

More Olympics

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message