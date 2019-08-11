Simone Biles Is First-Ever Woman to Land Triple Double in Competition on Floor

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles became the first-ever woman to land a triple double in competition on the floor. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 11, 2019

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles became the first-ever woman to land a triple double in competition on the floor. 

The 22-year-old Biles completed the historic achievement at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, where she won her sixth all-around title. The moment came one night after she became the first person ever to land a double-double dismount.

The triple double consists of a double backflip with three twists. 

Biles became the first woman to perform it in the floor exercise of a competition Friday, but landed it for the first time Sunday.

"I feel like you should never settle just because you are winning or you are at the top," Biles said after her Wednesday training session, according to The New York Times. "You should always push yourself."

From 1972 until 2017, every U.S. women's all-around champion was a teenager, but Biles won the event at 21 in 2018 and 22 in 2019.

Biles is the 2016 Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist, and she was on the gold medal-winning team dubbed the "Final Five." She's also won 14 gold medals at worlds. 

 

You May Like

More Olympics

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message