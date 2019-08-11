Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles became the first-ever woman to land a triple double in competition on the floor.

The 22-year-old Biles completed the historic achievement at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri, where she won her sixth all-around title. The moment came one night after she became the first person ever to land a double-double dismount.

The triple double consists of a double backflip with three twists.

Biles became the first woman to perform it in the floor exercise of a competition Friday, but landed it for the first time Sunday.

"I feel like you should never settle just because you are winning or you are at the top," Biles said after her Wednesday training session, according to The New York Times. "You should always push yourself."

From 1972 until 2017, every U.S. women's all-around champion was a teenager, but Biles won the event at 21 in 2018 and 22 in 2019.

Biles is the 2016 Olympic individual all-around, vault and floor gold medalist, and she was on the gold medal-winning team dubbed the "Final Five." She's also won 14 gold medals at worlds.