Decorated ice dance team Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced their retirement on Tuesday. The Canadian duo will make one more tour across their home country before retirement, per NBC Sports.

Virtue and Moir won five Olympic medals together since 2010, the most in ice dance history. They won three golds in their Olympic career, most recently claiming a pair of gold medals in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

“It just feels for us like it’s the right time to say goodbye while we’re still loving and enjoying the sport as much as we always have been,” Moir said in a video released on Tuesday. “This is my first selfie video, and I’m not going to cry. What a beautiful ride it’s been.”

Virtue and Moir have competed together since 2006. They won the first of their eight Canadian titles in 2008.