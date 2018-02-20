Team Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took home the gold medal in the second and final night of the Olympic ice dancing competition Tuesday morning (Monday evening stateside), setting a new world record with an overall score of 206.07 in the process.

But despite their chemistry on the rink, the partners of 20 years insist that’s just the performance.

After their winning routine, set to the song “Come What May” from Moulin Rouge!, Virtue and Moir talked to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie of Today about their relationship.

“Your chemistry’s undeniable. Twitter’s exploding. They want you guys to be a couple,” Kotb told the pair before Guthrie chimed in, “We kind of do, too.”

Virtue, 28, responded, “Well, that’s such a compliment that you feel that when you watch us skate. We love performing together. We love storytelling, especially with Satine and Christian in the Moulin Rouge! program. That was really close to our hearts. We knew we wanted to skate to that music.”

“Guess mission accomplished,” Moir, 30, added. “That was the story we were telling, so I’m happy that you fell in love with that.”

According to The Canadian Press, the longtime skating partners once did date — when they were kids.

“The whole world would like them to date. But they were ‘dating’ at age nine and seven, and I think Scotty broke it off. And he would say that’s 19 or 20 years of regret,” said former longtime coach Paul MacIntosh.

Nobody does it better. @tessavirtue and @scottmoir are the most decorated ice dance team in history with this golden performance. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/P5M5hB60UO — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

Social media went wild for the performance, even gaining the attention of celebrities.

After congratulating Canadian freestyle skiier Cassie Sharpe on taking home the gold in the women’s halfpipe, Vancouver native Ryan Reynolds gave a shout out to the ice dancing champions.

“And thank you @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own,” he joked.

Others also had a hard time believing the pair weren’t in love.

“Honestly at the end of their last routine, Scott should just get down on one knee and propose to Tessa,” said one Twitter user.

Go @TeamCanada!!@CassieSharpe is a legend — makin’ it look easy. And thank you @tessavirtue & @ScottMoir for agreeing to raise my children as your own.🇨🇦 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 20, 2018

#VirtueMoir just skated. Winter Olympics are over. They melted all of the ice. Everyone is pregnant. We're all Canadian now. — Earpnado (@earpnado) February 20, 2018

Honestly at the end of their last routine, Scott should just get down on one knee and propose to Tessa #VirtueMoir — Jacqueline (@jawcko98) February 18, 2018

I’m going to need an engagement announcement within the next 24 hrs. 💍 thank you. #VirtueMoir 🇨🇦✨ — Stretford Wife (@wife_stretford) February 20, 2018

Honestly, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have more chemistry in any single moment of a 4-minute performance than exists in the ENTIRE "50 Shades" trilogy 🔥#VirtueMoir pic.twitter.com/kKjDnKfeMY — Morgan (@miss_meaux) February 13, 2018

I just want someone to look at me like #VirtueMoir look at each other 😍 — TheKara™ (@KaraUtri) February 20, 2018

One at each end of the country staring at each other and then the rest of us can stand between them and feel love for the first time. — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) February 20, 2018

Now the Olympics’ most decorated figure skaters in history with five medals, Moir says they’re not ready to say if this third appearance will be their last time at the Winter Games.

“It definitely feels like it. I guess that comes with being veterans — we know that we have to let the dust settle before we make that decision,” he said on Today. “If it is, this is a great way for us to go out. We’re so proud of ourselves. We’re so proud of our team. It feels great to have had the skates that we wanted to have here. It feels right. It feels like a good end.”

They've dazzled for 20 years. They're now the most decorated ice dance team in history.@tessavirtue and @scottmoir. Sublime from the start. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/KLwU0LPylr — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron walked away with the silver medal in ice dancing — just one day after their costume snafu — followed by U.S. brother and sister duo Alex and Maia Shibutani, who earned bronze. The French pair’s skate initially earned a world record score of 205.28, but the record was immediately toppled by Virtue and Moir, who skated directly after them, according to the CBC.

