Ben Simmons Hopes to Play on Australian Olympic Team

76ers guard Ben Simmons hopes to play for Australia's Olympic basketball team at the Tokyo Games this summer

“It would be an amazing honor to play for my country,” Simmons said Tuesday per the Associated Press. “I know things are uncertain right now but I’ve been in touch with coach Goorjian and we’re hopeful I can join the Boomers.”

After missing an opportunity to compete on the 2019 World Cup team, Melbourne-born Simmons is among 12 NBA veterans on Australia's roster. Head coach Brian Goojian included the NBA All-Star on the roster along with his teammate Matisse Thybulle (who is also a dual citizen—Australian-United States). Utah's Joe Ingles and Spurs' Patty Mills will be playing in their fourth Olympic Games.

“It is a well-balanced squad selected by position with a nice blend of experience coupled with a lot of new and exciting players coming through,” Goorjian said. “These are our top 24 available players and included is significant representation from the NBL, showing the strength of our local league where the standard of competition is recognized worldwide."

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23, which is following the NBA Finals.