Tokyo Olympics President to Resign Over Sexist Remarks

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Tokyo Olympics President Yoshiro Mori to Resign Over Sexist Remarks

Author:
Publish date:
The Olympic Rings stand in Tokyo, Japan, the host for the 2020 Summer Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO (AP) — The long saga of Yoshiro Mori appears to be near the end.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency and others reported on Thursday — citing unnamed sources “familiar with the matter” — that Yoshiro Mori will step down on Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

The move follows his sexist comments about women more than a week ago, and an ensuing and rare public debate in Japan about gender equality. They also come just over five months before the Olympics are to open.

A decision is expected to be announced on Friday when the organizing committee’s executive board meets. The executive board is overwhelming male, as is the day-to-day leadership.

The 83-year-old Mori, in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee more than a week ago, essentially said women “talk too much” and are driven by a “strong sense of rivalry.” Mori, a former prime minister, gave a grudging apology a few days after his opinions were reported but declined to resign.

This is more than just another problem for the postponed Olympics, which have made the risky choice of trying to open on July 23 in the middle of a pandemic with 11,000 athletes — and later, 4,400 Paralympic athletes.

More than 80% of the Japanese public in recent polls say the Olympics should be postponed or canceled.

Mori’s remarks have drawn outrage from many quarters and have put the spotlight on how far Japan lags behind other prosperous countries in advancing women in politics or the boardrooms. Japan stands 121st out of 153 in the World Economic Forum’s gender equality rankings.

Though some on the street have called for him to resign — several hundred Olympic volunteers say they are withdrawing — most decision makers have stopped short of this and have simply condemned his remarks. Japan is a country that works largely on consensus with politicians — often elderly and male — acting behind the scenes and leaking trial balloons to sense public sentiment.

His replacement is reported to be 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, a former president of the Japanese soccer association.

YOU MAY LIKE

Simone Biles announced her new docuseries 'Simone vs. Herself'
Olympics

Simone Biles Docuseries to Air Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

'Simone vs. Herself' will air this summer as the latest installment of Facebook Watch's Versus series.

mlb-drone
Play
MLB

As Drones Take Off, MLB Has to Play Defense

"The bottom line is we never know if the intent of that person is to injure someone or just to have a scenic shot."

irv-roland-coach
Play
NBA

NBA Skills Coach Irv Roland Turns Attention Toward Activism

While Roland is hopeful for an NBA return, he has been on the frontlines fighting for social justice.

Joe Smith Jr. defeats Jesse Hart on January 11, 2020.
Boxing

What Would Another Win Mean for Joe Smith Jr.?

A laborer outside of the ring, Smith sees another title win as a path to more big-money bouts and perhaps less construction work.

Tampa Raptors
Play
NBA

Raptors to Finish 2020–21 Season in Tampa

T are 6–5 in home games this season.

Rams Cam Akers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's 2021 Fantasy Valentines

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano is celebrating Valentine's Day by shooting Cupid's arrows at these soon-to-be fantasy studs for the 2021 season.

Neymar-Injury-PSG
Play
Soccer

Neymar Out 4 Weeks, Will Miss PSG's UCL Match at Barcelona

The Brazilian superstar was injured in a Coupe de France match vs. second-tier Caen.

Olympic rings monument at Rainbow Bridge, Odaiba, Tokyo
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics President to Resign Over Sexist Remarks

Tokyo Olympics president Yoshiro Mori reportedly said women "talk too much" during a meeting with the Japanese Olympic Committee.