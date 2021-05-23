Simone Biles Makes History Landing Yurchenko Double Pike

Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Is Simone Biles the GOAT in Athletics?
Is Simone Biles the GOAT in Athletics?

Simone Biles Makes History by Landing Yurchenko Double Pike

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Simone Biles once again showed fans how she should be part of the GOAT (greatest of all time) argument as she made history on Saturday. 

Sporting a leotard with a rhinestoned goat, Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike at the U.S. Classic. The move has never been done by a female gymnast in competition.

This was the first time the five-time Olympic medalist has competed in over a year. During her last outing, Biles won her fifth all-around title at the 2019 World Championships.

Not only did she wow the crowd with her historic vault, Biles debuted her floor routine choreographed by Sasha Farber, her former Dancing with the Stars partner. He visited her in April to help "clean up" the choreography, which was set to techno music. 

Due to the level of difficulty, Biles received a solid 14.250. The routine featured some of her signature skills: a triple-twisting double backflip and a double layout half. 

Before the Tokyo Olympics were delayed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Biles told PEOPLE she had no plans of competing. 

"In gymnastics, almost everything has been done so when you push boundaries there is a risk factor—risk vs reward," she said last March. "Gymnastics can be a dangerous sport so you have to be smart."

But, she changed her mind a few months ago. 

"There haven't been too many times where I was like, 'Oh, that was really scary. Maybe we shouldn't do that,'" she said to Texas Monthly in March. "It's actually been like, 'Wow, this is feasible, we can do this.'"

"I feel like it might be a better bet to do it in the all-around final because you do get that one-touch warm up, rather than vault finals where you don't," she added. "I feel like we just have to go in and weigh the options, see what's smart, get a feel of the vault."

More Olympics Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

simone-biles
Play
Olympics

Simone Biles Makes History Landing Yurchenko Double Pike

Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike while at the U.S. Classic, marking the first time the gymnast has competed in over a year.

Phil Mickelson
Golf

Mickelson Holds Slim Lead Over Koepka, Eyes History

Phil Mickelson, 50, holds a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka, who is two months removed from knee surgery.

Khris Middleton shoots game-winning jumper.
NBA

Bucks' Khris Middleton Hits Game-Winner in OT vs. Heat

The Bucks and Heat were tied at 107 in overtime before Middleton hit a contested game-winning shot.

Atletico celebrates its La Liga title
Soccer

Atlético Madrid Comes From Behind to Win La Liga on Final Day

Atlético Madrid won its first La Liga title since 2014 following a 2-1 comeback win over Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scores his record 41st goal.
Soccer

Lewandowski Sets Bundesliga's Single-Season Goal Record

Robert Lewandowski stands alone after snapping a tie with Gerd Müller in Bayern Munich's season finale against Augsburg.

julio-jones-trade-value
Play
Extra Mustard

What's the Price for Julio Jones?

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Julio Jones's trade value, Eugene Chung was told he's 'not the right minority' and more.

lebron-james-run
NBA

Report: LeBron to Play After Safety Protocol Violation

LeBron James will not be suspended for violating the league's health and safety protocols earlier this week

nfl-story-lines-urban-meyer-aaron-rodgers-jameis-winston
Play
NFL

10 Interesting NFL Offseason Storylines

From teams tinkering with different strategies, to new faces in new places, there’s plenty of intrigue between now and Week 1.