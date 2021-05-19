Tokyo Doctors Call for Olympic Cancelation Due to COVID-19

Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports

The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association has called for the cancelation of the 2021 Olympics as COVID-19 cases surge in Japan's largest city.

The group representing 6,000 primary care doctors noted hospitals in Tokyo "have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity," amid a surge in infections," according to Reuters.

The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association's push to cancel the games seems to be in line with public sentiment. In a poll released Monday, 83 percent of voters in a nationwide survey said the Olympics should be postponed or canceled, per The Asahi Shimbun in Japan. Only 14 percent of respondents believe the Olympics should be held in Tokyo this summer.

IOC president Thomas Bach said Wednesday the Olympics will be a "safe and secure," event despite the surging COVID cases.

“For obvious reasons, we cannot give them (athletes) every detail yet, but the most important principle is very clear: the Olympic Village is a safe place and the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be organized in a safe way,” Bach said, per the Associated Press.

Bach noted over 80 percent of Olympic athletes will be vaccinated. However, under two percent of Tokyo's population is currently vaccinated.

Japan has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases since March. Over 5,200 people tested positive for COVID on Tuesday.