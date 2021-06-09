Olympians In Tokyo May Be Subject to GPS Tracking

Sports Illustrated home
Olympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo Games May Be Subject to GPS Monitoring

Author:
Publish date:

Athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics may be monitored by a GPS system, according to the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee Toshiro Muto at a press conference

The GPS tracking system will not track athletes' real-time movement. Instead, athletes will be tracked retroactively in case issues of COVID-19 arise. 

In addition to athletes, international media members could be considered for monitoring. 

Tokyo remains under a state of emergency due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The Olympics are more than six weeks away. The Tokyo Summer Games will begin on July 23 and run to Aug. 8. The Paralympics will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. 

