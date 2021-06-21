Usain Bolt, Partner Kasi Bennett Welcome Newborn Twins

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner, Kasi Bennett, announced on Father's Day that the couple had recently welcomed a pair of twin boys to their family.

The twins, Saint Leo and Thunder, mark the second and third children the couple have together. It is unclear when exactly the twins were born, though this weekend's posts were the first time either Bolt or Bennett had publicly shared news of their birth.

Olympia Lightning, their first child, was born in May 2020, with her name announced publicly two months later.

After eight Olympic gold medals, and 23 total golds in major competitions, Bolt is widely known as the fastest man in the world.

He retired from the sport in 2017, but still holds the world record in the 100m and 200m sprints, among other categories.

