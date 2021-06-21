Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Black Track Athletes Share Their Encounters with Racism in America
Daily Cover: Black Track Athletes Share Their Encounters with Racism in America

Usain Bolt, Partner Kasi Bennett Welcome Newborn Twins

Author:
Publish date:

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and his partner, Kasi Bennett, announced on Father's Day that the couple had recently welcomed a pair of twin boys to their family. 

The twins, Saint Leo and Thunder, mark the second and third children the couple have together. It is unclear when exactly the twins were born, though this weekend's posts were the first time either Bolt or Bennett had publicly shared news of their birth.

Olympia Lightning, their first child, was born in May 2020, with her name announced publicly two months later.

After eight Olympic gold medals, and 23 total golds in major competitions, Bolt is widely known as the fastest man in the world. 

He retired from the sport in 2017, but still holds the world record in the 100m and 200m sprints, among other categories. 

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

astros-mlb-power-rankings
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Rays, White Sox Fall as New No. 1 Emerges

The top 10 saw a bit of a shakeup after the Rays and White Sox faltered in what was another eventful week.

cade-cunningham-okc-kansas
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Lottery Preview

Here’s a guide to what’s hanging in the balance for all 14 teams as Tuesday night nears.

Allianz-Arena-Rainbow-Pride-Munich
Soccer

Munich Wants Euro Stadium Lit in Rainbow Colors for Germany vs. Hungary

It's in direct response to a newly passed Hungarian law that is discriminatory against the LGBT community.

Usain Bolt children
Play
Olympics

Usain Bolt, Partner Kasi Bennett Welcome Newborn Twins

Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett announced on Father's Day that the couple had recently welcomed a pair of twin boys to their family.

giannis-bucks-hawks-trae
NBA

Predicting the NBA Conference Finals

Who will win the NBA Conference finals: The Bucks or Hawks? Clippers or Suns?

Kevin De Bruyne with Eden Hazard.
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Finland vs. Belgium

How to watch the Euros group stage match between Finland and Belgium on Monday, June 21.

justin herbert (1)
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Justin Herbert: Sophomore Slump or Surge?

With a new coaching staff, can Chargers QB Justin Herbert pick up where he left off on the field and for fantasy fans?

Hawks forward John Collins
Play
Extra Mustard

Hawks' John Collins Pulls Off A+ Troll on Joel Embiid, Sixers

The Atlanta forward wears shirt with picture of him posterizing Embiid.