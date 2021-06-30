Tokyo Olympics to Allow Babies of Breastfeeding Athletes

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Olympics to Allow Babies of Breastfeeding Athletes to be at Tokyo Games

Author:
Publish date:
City view of Tokyo

Olympic organizers announced Wednesday they will allow the babies of breastfeeding mothers to attend the Summer Games in Tokyo in July.

Wednesday's announcement marks an update on the previous policy regarding family members at the Olympics. There are no international guests allowed at the Tokyo Games, including both friends and family members. 

"Given that the Tokyo 2020 Games will take place during a pandemic, overall we must unfortunately decline to permit athletes' family members or other companions to accompany them to the Games," Tokyo 2020 organizers told Reuters. "However, after careful consideration of the unique situation facing athletes with nursing children, we are pleased to confirm that, when necessary, nursing children will be able to accompany athletes to Japan."

Numerous athletes appearing in the upcoming Olympics spoke out against the organizing committee's original stance banning all family members in recent weeks. 

U.S. marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk petitioned Olympic organizers in an effort to bring her 4-month-old daughter, Zoe. USWNT star Alex Morgan hoped to bring her daughter, Charlie.

“I’m just still very hopeful that I’ll have my daughter with me,” Morgan told reporters in May. “It’s important to allow mothers the option to have their kids with them when they compete. If a child is under 1 or 2, they might still be breastfeeding, so that’s a huge piece of it.”

Athletes with babies present will stay in approved hotels outside the Olympic village during the Tokyo Games, per NBC. The IOC said Wednesday it is "very pleased to hear that the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee has found a special solution," for nursing mothers at the Olympic Games. 

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-mailbag-tom-brady-aaron-rodgers--switch-teams-championships
Play
Gambling

Who Will Win the Most Games in the 2021 NFL Regular Season?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down a favorite, a mid-tier team, and an underdog pick for which NFL team will win the most wins, based on the odds.

City view of Tokyo
Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to Allow Babies of Breastfeeding Athletes

Olympic organizers have amended their policy regarding the attendance of family members at the Tokyo Games.

Kylian Mbappe and France are out of the Euros
Soccer

Where it All Went Wrong for France

The reigning World Cup champion has enviable talent, squad depth and a blueprint for success. So how did its Euros wind up with a last-16 exit to Switzerland?

Taysom-Hill
Play
Fantasy

2021 New Orleans Saints Fantasy Team Outlook

A fantasy football breakdown of the New Orleans Saints by high-stakes legend Shawn Childs

GettyImages-1233724885
NBA

Trail Blazing Arrogance

Portland had a chance to address the allegations against Chauncey Billups head on. Instead the team insulted its fans.

A crash at Stage 1 of the Tour de France.
Play
More Sports

Report: Spectator Who Caused Tour de France Crash Arrested

The spectator who held a banner along the side of the road at the Tour de France on Saturday and caused a major collision has reportedly been arrested.

Tom Brady smiles after winning the Super Bowl
Play
Extra Mustard

Noted Health Nut Tom Brady Lands Fast Food Endorsement

Subway sandwiches aren’t part of the TB12 method.

deandre ayton-celebrate
NBA

As Good As it Gets? Not Likely

Deandre Ayton's star turn has been impressive—but it's also forcing us to reconsider his ceiling.