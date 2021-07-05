Bruce Springsteen Daughter Jessica is Heading to Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, is heading to Tokyo. The 29-year-old was named to the U.S. Olympic equestrian team as one of the four riders set to compete. One rider will be designated as a traveling reserve. 

Springsteen and her horse Don Juan van de Donkehoeve were selected along with teammates Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward. Brian Moggre and Lucy Deslauriers will be reserves. 

This will be her first Olympics after failing to be named to the 2016 team when her horse dealt with leg issues for several months. 

It's worth noting that her father, who will be performing on Broadway, will have a one-month break from "Springsteen on Broadway” between shows from July 17 to Aug. 17. The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to Aug. 8 but no foreign spectators will be permitted.

The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and team leader Lizzy Chesson. Competition will be held Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 at Equestrian Park Avenue, according to the release. 

