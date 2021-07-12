Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of Simone Biles

From training in the gym to competing at the Olympics, Sports Illustrated has been there to capture the gymnast over the course of her illustrious career.
Simone Biles X16008_TK3_0436-1

Biles in the all-around final at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.

SI329_TK1_00468-2-1

Biles training at a gym in Spring, Texas.

X163671_TK2_00299

Biles competing at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

SI51_TK3_00157

Biles shows off her gold medals from Rio 2016.

X163626_seq COMPweb insta-1

A sequence showing Biles completing the Yurchenko double pike in the vault competition at the GK U.S. Classic in May 2021.

X162080_TK2_00035-2-1

Biles during the balance beam competition at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

X163574_TK1_00009

A portrait of Biles ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

X16008_TK3_0078-1

Biles at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.

X163671_TK2_01671

Biles competing at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

SI329_TK1_00061-1

Biles during training at the World Champions Centre in 2016.

X163626_TK1_02651-1

Biles at the GK U.S. Classic in May 2021.

SI18_TK1_00725

Portrait of Biles ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympics. 

SI24_TK1_01575-1

Biles during the Rio 2016 qualification rounds. 

SI44_TK1_04280-1

Biles celebrates with teammates at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

SI329_TK1_00397-1

Biles training at the gym in 2016.

X163640_TK3_0245-1

Biles competing at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

SI93_TK1_01345-1

Biles during her gold medal floor exercise at Rio 2016.

SI65_TK2_00312-1-1

Biles competes during the Rio 2016 Olympics.

X163574_TK1_00283

Portrait of Biles ahead of Tokyo 2020.

SI65_TK2_00368-1-1

Biles with teammates at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

X162080_TK2_00028-3-1

Biles competing on the uneven bars in 2018.

SI44_TK1_02796-1

Biles competing at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

X163626_TK1_00635-1

Biles at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic.

X163671_TK1_00205

Biles at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

X162080_TK2_00016-1

Biles during warm-ups at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

SI24_TK1_01773-1-1

Biles celebrates at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

X163671_TK1_01328

Biles at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials. 

X162080_TK2_00044-1

Biles at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

X16008_TK1_1461-1

Biles competing on the balance beam at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.

SI65_TK2_00369-1

Biles competing at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

SI329_TK1_00642-1

Biles training at the gym in Spring, Texas, in 2016.

X16008_TK3_1778-1

Biles on the uneven bars at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.

SI65_TK2_00174-2-1

Biles pictured with teammates the Rio 2016 Olympics.

SI329_TK1_00499-1

Biles training at the gym in Spring, Texas, in 2016.

X163626_TK1_00954-1

Biles at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic.

SI44_TK1_03047-1-1

Biles competing at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

X162686_TK1_00283-1

Biles training at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, in 2019.

X163640_TK1_1540-1

Biles at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

X16008_TK1_0013-1

Biles and teammates at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.

SI32_TK1_01028-1

Biles competing on the balance beam at the Rio 2016 Olympics. 

SI93_TK1_03210-1

Biles during her gold medal floor exercise at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

X162080_TK2_00145-2-1

Biles stretching with a coach during an event at TD Garden in 2018.

X163640_TK3_2111-1

Biles at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

SI68_TK1_60320-1

Biles competing at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

SI329_TK1_00487-1

Biles training at the gym in Spring, Texas, in 2016.

X162686_TK1_00112-1

Biles during training at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, in 2019.

X163640_TK3_1355-1

Biles during an interview at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

X163671_TK1_01706

Biles at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

