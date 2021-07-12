Sports Illustrated's Best Photos of Simone Biles
Biles in the all-around final at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.
Biles training at a gym in Spring, Texas.
Biles competing at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
Biles shows off her gold medals from Rio 2016.
A sequence showing Biles completing the Yurchenko double pike in the vault competition at the GK U.S. Classic in May 2021.
Biles during the balance beam competition at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
A portrait of Biles ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Biles at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.
Biles during training at the World Champions Centre in 2016.
Biles at the GK U.S. Classic in May 2021.
Portrait of Biles ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Biles during the Rio 2016 qualification rounds.
Biles celebrates with teammates at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Biles training at the gym in 2016.
Biles competing at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Biles during her gold medal floor exercise at Rio 2016.
Portrait of Biles ahead of Tokyo 2020.
Biles with teammates at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Biles competing on the uneven bars in 2018.
Biles at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic.
Biles during warm-ups at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Biles celebrates at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Biles at the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Biles competing on the balance beam at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.
Biles training at the gym in Spring, Texas, in 2016.
Biles on the uneven bars at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.
Biles pictured with teammates the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Biles at the 2021 GK U.S. Classic.
Biles training at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, in 2019.
Biles at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Biles and teammates at the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.
Biles competing on the balance beam at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Biles during her gold medal floor exercise at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
Biles stretching with a coach during an event at TD Garden in 2018.
Biles at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Biles training at the gym in Spring, Texas, in 2016.
Biles during training at the World Champions Centre in Spring, Texas, in 2019.
Biles during an interview at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
