Which Cities Will Host Future Olympics?

Even though the Tokyo Olympics have only just begun, five of the next six Olympic host cities have already been chosen for future Games.

At the end of the Tokyo closing ceremony, the French flag will be raised alongside Japan's as Paris is slated to host the next Summer Olympics in 2024. Paris will become only the second city, alongside London, to host three Olympics, while also commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the last time it hosted the Games in 1924.

But before Paris, Beijing will make history by becoming the first city to host both a Summer and Winter Olympics with the 2022 Winter Games, capping a string of three straight Olympics in Asia.

Four years later, the Winter Games return to Italy 20 years after the 2006 Turin Olympics. Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, a ski town in the Dolomites that hosted the 1956 Winter Olympics, will be the first official two-city bid to host the Games.

In 2028, Los Angeles will end the United States's 32-year Summer Olympic gap and will have the Games for the third time after previously hosting in 1932 and 1984.

While the host of the 2030 Winter Games won't be announced until 2023, the 2032 Summer Olympics was awarded to Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday. Brisbane, Australia's third-biggest city by population, is the first city to be selected after running unopposed under the International Olympic Committee's new, streamlined bidding process.

Future Olympic Host Cities

2022 (Winter): Beijing, China

2024 (Summer): Paris, France

2026 (Winter): Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

2028 (Summer): Los Angeles, United States

2030 (Winter):

2032 (Summer): Brisbane, Australia

