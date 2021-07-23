Tokyo Olympics: How to Watch Simone Biles

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles will look to continue her historic run on the world's biggest stage at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles, who has been undefeated in all-around competition since 2013, sits four medals away from being the world's most decorated gymnast.

Biles, 24, has won 30 world and Olympic medals, a record seven American all-around titles and a record of five world all-around titles. She currently sits as the third most decorated gymnast in the world behind Vitaly Scherbo (33 medals) and Larisa Latynina (32).

In this year's Summer Games, Biles has the opportunity to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles since Vera Caslavska in 1968.

While the Tokyo Olympics were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biles told Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein that she found "her voice" over the past year, standing up for a number of causes while still managing to perfect her craft.

Here's the schedule of when Biles will or could compete during the Summer Games in Tokyo.

July 25: During the opening day of competition, Biles will compete to qualify for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. The women's team qualifying competition can be watched from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on NBC or live from 6 to 11 a.m. on Peacock.

The top eight teams will compete in the women's gymnastics team finals. If Biles and Team USA win, it will be the third consecutive gold for Team USA at the Olympics. The women's team finals can be watched from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on NBC or live from 6 to 11 a.m. on Peacock. July 29: The top 24 gymnasts will compete in the women's individual all-around final. If Biles wins, she will earn her third back-to-back win in history. The women's all-around competition can be watched from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on NBC or live from 6 to 11 a..m. on Peacock.

The women will compete in the vault and uneven bars finals. Biles will most likely compete in the vault final. The vault final can be watched from 9 to 9:30 p.m. on NBC while the uneven bars final will take place from 11 to 11:30 p.m. on NBC. Biles could potentially have the chance to win a third medal and break the overall world and Olympic gymnastics record. August 2: The women's floor finals will take place from 8 to 11:30 p.m. on NBC or the event can be watched live from 4 to 11 a.m. on Peacock. Biles is the reigning Olympic and world champion in this event.

At the Rio Games in 2016, Biles won four gold medals—becoming the first female to win four gold medals at a single Olympics—and a bronze medal. At the Tokyo Games, she will compete with five other gymnasts from Team USA that include MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Grace McCallum.

