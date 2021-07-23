Sports Illustrated home
Best Photos from the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – A year later than expected, the Olympics are finally underway in Tokyo. The Summer Games will go on without any spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic; only five of the 42 Olympic venues across the country will be open to fans. 

The Opening Ceremony took place on Friday, July 23, in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, but the arena was mostly empty due to the pandemic. 

Sports Illustrated's team of photographers is on the ground in Japan throughout the Olympics, capturing images of the top moments, athletes and scenes from around Tokyo. 

Opening Ceremony

X163697_TK1_02102
X163697_TK1_01991A

Naomi Osaka

X163698_tk1_012611
X163698_tk1_011930
X163698_tk1_012700

Naomi Osaka

X163697_TK1_01604A

Naomi Osaka

X163699_TK1_095
X163699_TK1_007

Naomi Osaka

