Best Photos from the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO – A year later than expected, the Olympics are finally underway in Tokyo. The Summer Games will go on without any spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic; only five of the 42 Olympic venues across the country will be open to fans.

The Opening Ceremony took place on Friday, July 23, in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, but the arena was mostly empty due to the pandemic.

Sports Illustrated's team of photographers is on the ground in Japan throughout the Olympics, capturing images of the top moments, athletes and scenes from around Tokyo.