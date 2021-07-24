Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

China's Yang Qian Wins First Gold Medal of 2020 Olympics

Author:
Updated:
Original:

A year later than scheduled, we finally have our first gold medal of the Tokyo Games. Yang Qian of China took gold in the women's 10m air rifle final to secure the first gold medal of the 2020 Summer Games at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

Anastasiia Galashina of Russia won silver, while Nina Christen of Switzerland won the bronze medal. Qian's score of 251.8 set an Olympics record. Galashina scored 251.1, while Christen registered a 230.6 mark.

Mary Carolynn Tucker scored a 166.0 and finished sixth, making her the highest-ranking American in the event.

The air rifle is one of three shooting events at the Olympics, along with pistol and shotgun. Rifle and pistol involves competitors shooting at a stationary target, while shotgun requires them to fire at moving targets. There are two rifle distances: 10 meters and 50 meters, with the latter requiring shooters to fire from three different positions: standing, kneeling and lying prone.

At the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, American Virginia Thrasher won gold, while Chinese competitors Du Li and Yi Siling took silver and bronze, respectively.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

angels logo
MLB

Report: Angels Minor Leaguers Rip Organization

Several minor league players in the Angels organization have described sub-standard living arrangements, with some players forced to sleep in their cars due to being underpaid.

yang-qian
Olympics

China's Yang Qian Wins First Gold Medal of 2020 Olympics

Qiang set a new Olympics record with a 251.8 final score to take home the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

trevor bauer (2)
MLB

Trevor Bauer Appears in Court As Hearing Is Postponed

Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order filed by a woman who accuses him of assaulting her during two sexual encounters this year.

oklahoma-oklahoma state
Play
College Football

OSU President 'Disappointed' by Oklahoma's Exit From Big 12

In a statement released Friday, Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum said the school was "disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency" from Oklahoma.

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green takes questions on stage in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College

Texas A&M Can't Outrun the Longhorns

Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC nearly a decade ago with plans to become the dominant athletic program in its state. So much for that.

Jul 23, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Performers dance during the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Play
Olympics

Tokyo 2020: COVID-19 Protocols for Olympic Athletes

Here's an overview of testing protocols, vaccine rules and restrictions athletes face at the Games.

Rich Hill
MLB

Mets Acquire Starter Rich Hill, 41, From Rays

The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays, who acquired 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz on Thursday.

sipa_34081287
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Space Jam's Don Cheadle & Malcolm D. Lee | The Crossover

Malcolm D. Lee joins the pod to give an inside scoop on Space Jam: A New Legacy, and his experience working with LeBron James.