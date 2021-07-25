Lee Kiefer Lifts Team USA to Three Golds With Individual Foil

Sports Illustrated home
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo
Kiefer is First American to Medal in Individual Foil, Lifts Team USA to Three Golds

Swimming isn't the only group helping Team USA bounce back after a lackluster day one at the Tokyo Olympics

Lee Kiefer made history as the first American to medal in the individual foil event after defeating defending Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee 15-13.

The medical school student from Lexington, Kentucky is a three-time Olympian, and is currently ranked No. 5 in the world. Kiefer finished fifth in individual at 2012 London and tenth at 2016 Rio. She became the U.S. women's foil fencer to earn a No. 1 world ranking (2017) and the only athlete in the world to earn individual podium finishes at the cadet, junior and senior world championships in 2011. 

Kiefer joins William Shaner (10m Air Rifle Men) and Chase Kalisz (Men's 400m Individual Medley) as the only athletes to bring home gold so far for Team USA. 

