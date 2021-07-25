USA Loses First Men's Basketball Olympic Game Since '04

Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Evan Fournier Leads France to Upset USA Men's Basketball in First Game of Olympics

Team USA men's basketball woes continued in Tokyo on Sunday with a loss in their first game of the Olympics. The Americans lost to France 83–76 to start 0–1 in Group A. 

It's their first Olympic loss since 2004 when the team won Bronze in Athens. 

Team USA lost its two first exhibition games against Nigeria then Australia to start international play to shock fans. The U.S. usually is a favorite to win gold but finished exhibition play 2–2 and now start the Olympics with a loss. 

Jrue Holiday just arrived to Tokyo after playing a crucial role in the Bucks' championship win over the Suns and did his best to give Team USA the same spark. He led the team in scoring and minutes at 18 points in just under 28 minutes of action. But it wasn't enough.

Team USA couldn't find a basket outside of Holiday. The team shot 36% from the field and 31% from behind the arc. Damian Lillard was 3-for-10 and Kevin Durant shot 4-for-12. 

France was led by Celtics wing Evan Fournier with 28 points and the team shot 47% from the field. 

"They (Team USA) are better individually, but they can be beaten as a team," Fournier said after the game

Team USA has won gold in the last three Olympics but are close to being on the other side of history. The Americans play Iran next on Wednesday at 12:40 ET.

