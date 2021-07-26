Abbott, Osterman Leading as Team USA Goes for Gold

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo

Fire & Ice: Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman Are Leading Team USA's Push for Gold

They weren’t sure they’d ever be back at the Olympics. They might not be, if not for each other.
Author:
Publish date:

TOKYO — The first hug was spontaneous. Cat Osterman had pitched six shutout innings in Team USA’s first Olympic softball game in 13 years, and Monica Abbott had struck out the side to beat Italy 2–0. They saw each other in the handshake line after the game and embraced.

Abbott found Osterman after the second game, a 2–0 win over Canada, and grabbed her again. By the time they beat Mexico 2–0, Australia 2–1 and Japan 2–1, it had become tradition: One or both of them would fire a dominant pitching performance, then they would hug.

Monica Abbott and Cat Osterman featured on Team USA softball t-shirts.

Monica Abbott (Fire) and Cat Osterman (Ice) featured on Team USA softball T-shirts.

“It’s kind of been our thing here at the Olympics,” Osterman says. “We keep winning, so we’ll just keep hugging.”

Between them, they have pitched all but 5 1/3 innings of Team USA’s Olympics. They have yet to allow an earned run.

Their next opportunity will come Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET, when they face Japan in the gold medal game. The last time these two teams met in a gold medal game came in 2008. The U.S. had won all the previous golds, but Japan won that one, 3–1.

Abbott and Osterman pitched in that game. Softball was dropped from the Olympic program after 2008, so they weren’t sure they’d ever be back. They might not be, if not for each other.

They are such legends that at first, coach Ken Eriksen wasn’t sure he wanted them on the team. Abbott, who turns 36 on Wednesday, is the NCAA Division I leader in wins, strikeouts, shutouts and innings pitched; a seven-time professional champion; and a five-time world champion. Osterman, 38, is a three-time National Player of the Year; a four-time pro champion; and an Olympic gold medalist, from 2004. Many of the younger players had grown up with Abbott and Osterman posters in their bedrooms, and Eriksen feared that they might be too starstruck to play as a team. Besides, he had already constructed a strong squad with its own identity, and as he looked to fortify it in '18, he worried that they might disrupt that chemistry.

Cat Osterman

Cat Osterman

So before he recruited them, he took their temperature—and found that it matched his. “I thought it was a tremendously mature, adult thing,” he says. “They felt that [if] they tried to fit in, instead of saying, ‘Hey, this is what we did,’ that it would be [a] better dynamic, and it is, and I give them both credit for doing it.”

They had both taken time away from the national team after 2008 to focus on their professional careers. They were rivals in National Pro Fastpitch until Abbott signed with the Red Terriers of the Japan Softball League in ’10. In ’15, Osterman retired—much to Abbott’s chagrin.

“You’re too young!” Abbott would insist. “You still have a lot of strikes left in you.”

“I was tired,” Osterman says now. “I needed some time.” But softball was returning to the Olympics, and eventually she decided she was ready to consider joining it. She called Abbott. “She was all for it,” says Osterman. So she signed on.

Most of their teammates are in their 20s. “There’s definitely an age gap,” Abbott says. “I think I help bridge that for Cat.”

Osterman laughs at this. “She acts like she likes to bridge the gap, like she’s way younger than I am,” she says. “She’s an old lady, too.”

Their age is one of the few things they have in common. They are both lefthanded pitchers. They are both tall. That’s about it.

Jul 25, 2021; Yokohama, Japan; Team United States starting pitcher Monica Abbott (14) celebrates after a strike out in the sixth inning with bases loaded against Australia during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

Monica Abbott

“I throw hard; she throws slow,” Abbott says. “I throw up in the zone; she throws down in the zone. Even personality-wise, I think we're pretty opposite.”

“She’s like your data spreadsheet and I’m like your abstract art,” Osterman says.

Put another way, Abbott is fire and Osterman is ice. Shortly before the pandemic started, they settled on that terminology and have been delighting in the implications. When the players need energy, Osterman will call on Abbott to pump them up. When they need to focus, Abbott will enlist Osterman.

“They’ve kind of melded into one tremendous leader,” Eriksen says.

Their teammates show their appreciation by trying to score runs for them. They also made T-shirts: FIRE & ICE, they say. On the left is Abbott in red, throwing a flaming softball; on the right is Osterman in blue, throwing a frozen one.

“It's been a really fun journey to just have her with me,” Osterman says. That journey will end Tuesday. Win or lose, afterward, they will hug.

More Olympics Coverage:

Osterman Brings More Than Just Leadership to U.S. Olympic Softball Team
• Biles and U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Stumble in Qualifiers
Naomi Osaka Returns to Tennis—and the World Stage—in Tokyo
Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland Set Off a Tidal Wave of Medals for U.S. Swimming
USA Basketball's Loss to France Reveals Roadblocks to Gold

YOU MAY LIKE

cade-cunningham-OKC-draft
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Draft Betting Markets, Odds and Sharp Steam Targets

SI Gambling Senior Vegas Insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest betting odds on NBA Draft markets and where the sharp steam is moving markets.

The Olympics logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Philippines Weightlifter Wins Country's First Summer Games Gold Medal

The Philippines has competed in every Summer Olympics since 1924—except for a boycott of the Moscow Games in 1980—with three silver and seven bronze medals.

Steven Adams and Jonas Valančiūnas
NBA

Report: Grizzlies Trade Valančiūnas to Pelicans for Adams, Bledsoe

Memphis is also sending the No. 17 and No. 51 picks in the 2021 draft to New Orleans for the No. 10 and No. 40 picks.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Redraft Rankings: QB, RB, WR, TE, K & DST

Senior expert Michael Fabiano is full steam ahead in providing his redraft fantasy football rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

dobbins
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 200 PPR

Fantasy football PPR top 200 rankings for the 2021 NFL season from Michael Fabiano

alberto-salazar-responds-doping-allegations.jpg
Olympics

Alberto Salazar Ruled Permanently Ineligible for Sexual, Emotional Misconduct

Alberto Salazar is also currently serving a four-year ban for anti-doping violations.

Fantasy Baseball: Rafael Devers
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections - Week of July 26

A cheatsheet with weekly ranked projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Cat Osterman (left); Monica Abbott (right)
Play
Olympics

Abbott, Osterman Leading as Team USA Goes for Gold

They weren’t sure they’d ever be back at the Olympics. They might not be, if not for each other.