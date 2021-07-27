Team USA Triathlete Katie Zaferes Wins Bronze in Tokyo

Sports Illustrated home
Team USA Triathlete Katie Zaferes Wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA triathlete Katie Zaferes celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics

It's time to add another medal to Team USA's total in Tokyo. 

Team USA triathlete Katie Zaferes received a bronze medal for her efforts in the women's triathlon event on Monday night. She became just the third U.S. triathlete to ever receive an Olympic medal, building her legacy as one of the most dominant triathletes in American history. Zaferes was the 2019 World Triathlon Champion, and she represented Team USA in Rio in 2016. 

Zaferes was one of three Team USA triathletes to finish in the top 20 on Monday evening. Summer Rappaport posted a 14th-place finish, while Taylor Knibb followed two sports behind. Bermuda's Flora Duffy earned the gold medal in Monday's triathlon event, marking the nation's first-ever Olympic gold medal. Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown took silver in the triathlon. 

Team USA has won seven gold medals in Tokyo thus far, one behind Japan. China leads the overall medal count at 18, three ahead of the United States and five ahead of Japan.

