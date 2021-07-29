German Official Sent Home for Racist Slur at Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
TOKYO (AP) — A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games. He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial. It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany.

Moster later apologized and the German team initially indicated he would stay in Tokyo, but said Thursday he would be sent home.

German Olympic committee president Alfons Hörmann said he considers Moster’s apology to be “sincere” but that he “breached the Olympic values.”

Hörmann added that “fair play, respect and tolerance ... are non-negotiable” for the German team.

