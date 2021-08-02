Olympic Runner Falls During 1500m, and Still Wins

Sports Illustrated home
Daily Cover: The Medals Keep Piling Up. But at What Cost?
Sifan Hassan Falls During 1500 Meter and Gets Back Up to Win, Keeps Triple Gold Hopes Alive

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan experienced a runner's worst nightmare on Sunday when she fell during the first round of the women's 1500 meter but did the improbable and recovered. 

The Ethiopian-born runner stumbled and fell with roughly 350 meters to go and somehow got back up to not only catch up but win her heat of the women's 1,500 meters in 4:05.17. She safely advances to the semifinals on Aug. 4th. 

Hassan is attempting to not only win gold in the 1500m but in the 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters as well. She will compete in the 5,000 meter final on Monday morning.

