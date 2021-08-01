Dressel Wins Gold, Sets Record in 50m Freestyle Final

Sports Illustrated home
Caeleb Dressel Wins Gold, Sets Olympic Record in 50m Freestyle Final

Another day, another Caeleb Dressel gold medal—and Olympic record.

One day after winning gold and setting a world record in the men's 100m final, Dressel again topped the podium by winning the 50m final on Sunday. His winning time of 21.07 broke the all-time Olympic record. 

He's now 3-for-3 in winning gold in his individual events, as he also won gold in the 100m butterfly.

Florent Manaudou of France took silver with a time of 21.55, while Brazil's Bruno Fratus came in third at 21.57.

Dressel has won four gold medals in Tokyo, with a first-place finish as a member of the 4x100m freestyle team. He still has one more team event to go, giving him a chance to claim a fifth gold in the 4x100m men's medley relay.

