Dressel Wins Gold, Sets Record in 50m Freestyle Final

Another day, another Caeleb Dressel gold medal—and Olympic record.

One day after winning gold and setting a world record in the men's 100m final, Dressel again topped the podium by winning the 50m final on Sunday. His winning time of 21.07 broke the all-time Olympic record.

He's now 3-for-3 in winning gold in his individual events, as he also won gold in the 100m butterfly.

Florent Manaudou of France took silver with a time of 21.55, while Brazil's Bruno Fratus came in third at 21.57.

Dressel has won four gold medals in Tokyo, with a first-place finish as a member of the 4x100m freestyle team. He still has one more team event to go, giving him a chance to claim a fifth gold in the 4x100m men's medley relay.

