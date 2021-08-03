Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo
A Revamped Team USA Heads to Tokyo

19-Year-Old Athing Mu Wins Gold in Women's 800 Meters, Sets American Record in 1:55.21

Author:
Publish date:

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

At just 19 years old, Athing Mu has already left her mark as one of the United States' best middle-distance runners and her crowning moment came Tuesday with a 1:55.21 to win the women's 800 meters Olympic gold medal. She is the first American woman to win gold in the women's 800 meters since Madeline Manning did it at the 1968 Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's awesome. I feel like I've just accomplished one of my goals. I just wanted to be a medalist," Mu told reporters afterward. "I wasn't really putting gold on that, but as it got closer to the final today, I was like, 'Yeah, we want gold.' "

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, who is also 19 years old, stayed with the American to the finish and came away with a silver medal in 1:55.88. Mu and Hodgkinson set new American and British records, respectively.

American Raevyn Rogers was in seventh place with 100 meters to go and stormed past four other competitors to take bronze. Rogers now has an Olympic medal to go along with her silver from the 2019 world championships.

"Just being out there and being able to medal, it's a really big deal," Rogers said afterward. "I think it's settling in. Just being able to take something back home, I'm really proud."

The podium at the Tokyo Olympics features all-new medalists since World Athletics imposed a rule in 2019 that bars women with naturally high levels of testosterone from competing in events from the 400 meters to the mile without taking medication to lower their levels. As a result, gold medalist Caster Semenya of South Africa, Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba and Kenya's Margaret Wambui have all not competed in their speciality event.

In their absence, Mu has risen to the top of the 800 meters with one of the best combinations of distance runner strength and sprinter speed. Mu put together one of the best NCAA indoor and outdoor campaigns with collegiate records in the 400 meters (49.57), 800 meters (1:57.73) and 4x400 meter relay as a freshman for Texas A&M. She won the NCAA outdoor title in the 400 meters before opting to turn professional and sign a lucrative deal with Nike before the Olympic Trials.

At the Trials, she downed the deepest U.S. final field in history and won in 1:56.07, which made her the second-fastest American woman of all-time. Now she's on top of that list and has a gold medal to hold for it as the best in the world.

More Olympics Coverage:

Katie Ledecky Isn't Done Yet
Mykayla Skinner Wins Unexpected Silver on Vault
U.S. Swimming Dominates at Olympics
Mixed Events Are Perfect for the Olympics. More Sports Need to Get in on It

YOU MAY LIKE

sport-climbing
Olympics

Sport Climbing's Olympic Debut Was Frantically Thrilling

Not all of the newer sports have been positively received, but sport climbing delivered in both athleticism and entertainment.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Busts: Top 10 Players to Avoid on Draft Day

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football busts for the 2021 NFL season.

Spain-Japan-Olympics-Asensio
Olympics

Brazil, Spain to Meet in Men's Gold Medal Game at Olympics

Marco Asensio's extra-time winner sent Spain to the final, while Brazil outlasted Mexico in penalty kicks.

Elaine Thompson on the ground after defending her Olympic gold medal in the women's 200 meters.
Play
Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah Pulls Off Sprints Golden Double-Double

Elaine Thompson became the first woman to successfully defend her gold medals in the 100 meter and 200 meters at the same Olympics.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Alyssa Naeher is out injured for the USWNT
Play
Olympics

USWNT GK Naeher Out for Bronze Medal Game

A knee injury knocked Alyssa Naeher out of the semifinals vs. Canada and has ended her Olympics.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles
Olympics

The Bronze Medal Beam Routine That Made Biles Whole Again

A third-place finish was not her greatest performance, but after her devastating mental struggles in Tokyo, it could be the Olympic medal that makes the U.S. gymnast the most emotional in 20 years.

Simone Biles in the air on balance beam with the text Beam of Light
Olympics

How Biles Came Back to Win the Bronze of Her Life

A week ago, a case of the twisties threatened her elite gymnastics career. On Tuesday, the 24-year-old returned to compete on the beam—for a medal, but most importantly, for herself.