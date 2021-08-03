Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Brazil, Spain to Meet in Men's Gold Medal Game at Olympics

Author:
Publish date:

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Defending champion Brazil will face Spain for the Olympic gold medal in men’s soccer on Saturday.

Spain beat host Japan 1-0 Tuesday with Marco Asensio scoring a curling shot in the 115th minute in Saitama. Brazil was taken to penalties by Mexico, winning the shootout 4-1 after a scoreless draw in Kashima.

Brazil goalkeeper Santos stopped Mexico’s first penalty from Eduardo Aguirre, and Johan Vasquez’s attempt then hit the post. Reinier converted the winning kick for Brazil.

Mexico will play Japan for the bronze medal in Saitama on Friday. The gold-medal match is set for Saturday in Yokohama.

Brazil won its first Olympic title at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games in a penalty shootout with Germany. Neymar converted the clinching penalty at the iconic Maracana Stadium.

Spain’s only Olympic title also came at home — at the 1992 Barcelona Games. The country’s last final was at the 2000 Sydney Games, losing to Cameroon.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Rookies: Top 10 First-Year Studs

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football rookies for the 2021 NFL season.

sport-climbing
Olympics

Sport Climbing's Olympic Debut Was Frantically Thrilling

Not all of the newer sports have been positively received, but sport climbing delivered in both athleticism and entertainment.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Busts: Top 10 Players to Avoid on Draft Day

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football busts for the 2021 NFL season.

Spain-Japan-Olympics-Asensio
Olympics

Brazil, Spain to Meet in Men's Gold Medal Game at Olympics

Marco Asensio's extra-time winner sent Spain to the final, while Brazil outlasted Mexico in penalty kicks.

Elaine Thompson on the ground after defending her Olympic gold medal in the women's 200 meters.
Play
Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah Pulls Off Sprints Golden Double-Double

Elaine Thompson became the first woman to successfully defend her gold medals in the 100 meter and 200 meters at the same Olympics.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Top 10 Late-Round Targets

Michael Fabiano highlights 10 fantasy football deep sleepers for the 2021 NFL season.

Alyssa Naeher is out injured for the USWNT
Play
Olympics

USWNT GK Naeher Out for Bronze Medal Game

A knee injury knocked Alyssa Naeher out of the semifinals vs. Canada and has ended her Olympics.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles
Olympics

The Bronze Medal Beam Routine That Made Biles Whole Again

A third-place finish was not her greatest performance, but after her devastating mental struggles in Tokyo, it could be the Olympic medal that makes the U.S. gymnast the most emotional in 20 years.