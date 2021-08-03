Warholm Destroys World Record to Win 400m Hurdles Gold

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Karsten Warholm Demolishes 400 Meter Hurdles World Record, Rips His Own Shirt In Celebration

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

In front of a mostly empty stadium on a hot afternoon in Tokyo, Norway's Karsten Warholm broke the men's 400-meter hurdle world record with a 45.95-second run to take .75 seconds off his own previous world record. 

The race easily goes down as one of the best performances in history with six national records set.

U.S. Olympic Trials champion Rai Benjamin also got under Warholm's previous mark of 46.70 to take silver in 46.17. Benjamin was widely considered the top contender to possibly upset Warholm after running 46.83 at the trials and taking silver at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

Benjamin and Warholm did not race each other all year until the Olympic semifinal, where they just coasted and saved their best for the final round.

Warholm has not lost a 400m hurdles race since September 8, 2018 and it wouldn't happen on Tuesday morning in Tokyo.

"The Olympic gold medal is what everybody talks about," Waholm said. "I knew this race was going to be the toughest of my life, but I was ready."

"I dream about it like a maniac," Warholm added. "I sleep all night on it. I spend all my time thinking about this, so just getting this last medal into my collection – it’s complete."

Upon crossing the finish line, Warholm tore apart the top of his jersey and put his arms to his head in shock – as he did when he won his firts world championship title in 2017 which drew comparisons to "The Scream" painting by his fellow Norweigan Edvard Munch.

Benjamin appeared visibly disappointed that a world record was not enough to stop Warholm. 

“I always give myself 24 hours to process things," Benjamin said. "Right now I am just full of emotion. I have worked so hard. This is what matters. I got a medal but it just hurts to lose."

Brazil's Alison Dos Santos finished third in 46.72 for silver, which dipped under Kevin Young's previous world record of 46.78 that stood from 1992 until Warholm beat it in Oslo on July 1.

The women's 400-meter hurdles final will be held on Aug. 6 and features a showdown between reigning Olympic champion and former world record holder Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, who broke the world record with her 51.90 victory at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

More Olympics Coverage:

Caeleb Dressel's Picture-Perfect Tokyo Olympics
More Sports Need to Get in on the Trend of Mixed Events
Surfing's Spirit Embodied in Sport's First Olympic Gold Medalist
Put on the Spot, USWNT's Alyssa Naeher Has Proved She Can Thrive

YOU MAY LIKE

kyle-lowry-toronto-raptors
NBA

NBA Free Agency Live Blog: Kyle Lowry Joining Heat

Stay up to date with all of the latest news and rumors as NBA free agency kicks off on Monday evening.

Suni Lee competing at the Olympics.
Olympics

Team USA's Suni Lee to Delete Twitter After Bronze Medal

Lee said she "got distracted and lost focus a little bit when I won the gold medal" in women's all-around gymnastics.

Trae Young celebrates a play.
NBA

Report: Hawks' Trae Young Agrees to $207M Extension

Trae Young is sticking around Atlanta as the Hawks look to become a perennial contender in the Eastern Conference.

karsten-warholm-olympics
Olympics

Warholm Destroys World Record to Win 400m Hurdles Gold

Karsten Warholm ran 45.95 to destroy his own world record and win gold in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.

Colton Brown of Team USA prepares for his bout with Raphael Schwendinger of Liechtenstein during the Men’s Judo 90kg Elimination Round of 32on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Olympics

Colton Brown: Judo and Mental Health Go 'Hand-in-Hand'

The American judoka realized early on in his career judo is a sport that addresses and requires mental health practice.

Evan-Fournier-deal
NBA

Grading Evan Fournier's Knicks Deal

Fournier is headed to New York on a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $78 million. The Crossover graded the deal.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul
NBA

Grading Chris Paul's $120M Deal to Return to the Suns

After leading the Suns to the NBA Finals, Paul agreed to a four-year contract to stay in Phoenix. The Crossover graded the deal.

Kyle Lowry
NBA

Grading Kyle Lowry's $90M Deal With the Heat

Lowry is headed to Miami in a sign-and-trade deal. The Crossover graded the deal.