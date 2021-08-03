I know this much, Simone Biles is a hell of a lot tougher than any of her critics. And getting up on that beam, on the biggest stage, after seemingly everyone in the world had something to say about her over the last week sure seems tough to me.

I also promise that the vast majority of those who went over the top in questioning her character are about to shut up. Not just because she returned to competition but since she is about to leave the limelight that is the Olympics and given they never cared about gymnastics anyway.

This is why it was always most important for her to do what was best for herself. Personally, I didn’t call her a hero for withdrawing, but I certainly didn’t call her a quitter either. What she is is a human, one who happens to be the greatest gymnast any of us will likely ever see.

So after everything, the bronze medal she won may turn out to have extra significance, but it also added to her Olympic legacy in a more matter-of-fact way as she is now tied for the most medals by any athlete in USA gymnastics history, boasting more gold than anyone. Hence the whole GOAT thing.

However, perhaps the mettle she showed in returning could ultimately have the most meaning.

Because following all the coverage and opinions her struggle received, she managed to emerge from it with a smile on her face... beaming if you will.