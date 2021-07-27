Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search
Unchecked: Simone Biles Doesn't Owe the Olympics Everything
Unchecked: Simone Biles Doesn't Owe the Olympics Everything

Simone Biles Doesn't Owe the Olympics Everything: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

Simone Biles doesn’t owe anyone anything. She needs to take care of herself first. And her track record says a lot more than anyone saying she quit. 

In case a reminder was needed, Biles hasn’t lost a major competition since her debut in 2013, winning four Olympic golds and 19 World Championship medals along the way. This is why it was so jarring to see her withdraw from the team competition in Tokyo

Biles seems like a superhero at times so to see her say she didn’t know where she was in the air lets you know that she knows she isn’t at the peak of her powers. So when she said she thought she was risking a medal for her team and that she needed to focus on her mental health, that needs to be taken seriously. 

At the same time, the reaction she is sure to receive from her decision is part of the pressure of being the biggest star of the Olympics, something she already admitted has gotten to her at times. 

And bowing out mid-competition isn’t exactly in line with what sports fans typically expect from one of the greats. Which makes this whole story a little more complex than just a simple take. 

But ultimately, the thing that matters most isn’t whether Biles can return to win another gold, it’s that she’s ok. Because no matter what happens at these Olympics or how people feel about her pulling out of an event...she’s still the GOAT anyway.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Bronson Reed continues NXT title pursuit vs. Adam Cole.
Wrestling

Bronson Reed Begins His NXT Title Chase

Tuesday’s showdown has huge implications for the 32-year-old’s future.

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rays, Padres Interested in Scherzer

Stay up to date with all the latest MLB rumors ahead of Friday's trade deadline.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs and Southern California Trojans forward Evan Mobley
NBA

NBA Draft Big Board 5.0: Final Top 80 Prospect Rankings

Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs headline the top of the big board as we get closer to draft day.

deshaun-watson-trade-speculation
Play
NFL

Now Is Not the Time for Deshaun Watson Trade Speculation

Between the unresolved lawsuits and the context uncovered in an SI investigation, it’s irresponsible to predict what’s next in the QB’s football career.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdraws from the Olympic team final
Play
Olympics

Simone Biles Withdrew to Protect Her Mental Health, Avoid Injury

The U.S. gymnast confirmed that she is not physically injured, but her status for the rest of the Olympics remains in doubt.

Youness Baalla attempts to bite David Nyika during an Olympic boxing match.
Olympics

Moroccan Boxer Attempts to Bite Opponent at Olympics

Moroccan boxer Youness Baalla was losing in the final round of the fight and appeared to get desperate by attempting to bite his opponent in the ear.

ESPN's Adam Schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Here's the Truth About Adam Schefter's Original Report on Aaron Rodgers

No, the quarterback's showing up to Packers camp doesn't mean Schefter was wrong.

SEC conference logo
College Football

Texas, Oklahoma Submit Applications to Join SEC

Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the SEC given approval from 75 percent of the conference’s programs.