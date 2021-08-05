Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo Wins Gold in Triple Jump

Author:
Publish date:

Portugal has waited 13 long years to see one of its own climb atop the podium at the Olympics. On Thursday night, that wait came to an end.

Pedro Pichardo won gold in the triple jump, with a top jump of 17.98m. It's the first gold medal of any kind for Portugal since 2008, and the fifth for the country all-time. The win gives Portugal four medals in these Games, the most in a single Olympics ever.

China's Zhu Yaming won silver with a 17.57m jump, the furthest jump for China in Olympics history. Hughes Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won bronze, bringing home the first Olympics medal for any sport in Burkina Faso's history.

Pichardo's 17.98m jump sets a new record for Portugal. The 28-year-old was born in Cuba but defected to Portugal in 2017, and has represented that country ever since. He won gold for Cuba at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and took silver at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, but had never competed in the Olympics before this year.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 30, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Connor Fields (USA) races during the men's BMX semifinal race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Olympics

U.S. BMX Rider Connor Fields to be Released From Hospital

The 2016 Rio Olympic champion was stretchered off the course after being part of a horrifying three-person wreck in the semifinal heat.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo slam-dunks
NBA

NBA Rumors: Oladipo Returning to Heat, Kanter Back to Boston

His new deal with Miami will reportedly allow the 27-year-old guard to hit free agency again next offseason.

pedro pichardo
Olympics

Portugal's Pedro Pichardo Wins Gold in Triple Jump

Pichardo's best jump was 17.98m, setting a new record for Portugal and becoming the first Portuguese athlete to win a gold medal since 2008.

ryan-crouser
Olympics

USA's Crouser Shatters Shot Put Olympic Record to Win Gold Again

All six of Crouser's monster throws in Wednesday's competition either tied or broke the Olympic record.

Aug 5, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Hansle Parchment (JAM), Grant Holloway (USA) and Ronald Levy (JAM) finish first, second, and third in the men's 110m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Parchment Upsets Holloway, Takes Gold in Men's 110m Hurdles

The 2012 bronze medalist shocked the world as he edged past the reigning world champion in the final stretch.

beach-volleyball-olympics
Olympics

Team USA Beach Volleyball Pair Klineman and Ross In Final

Five years ago, Ross had a different partner and Klineman had a different job. On Thursday, the Americans defeated Switzerland in the Tokyo semifinal.

Team USA 4x100 relay
Olympics

USA's Men's 4x100M Team Fails to Qualify for Final Round

The American men's team was beaten by Ghana by .02 seconds for the last spot in the final, continuing the team's long-running drought in this event.

alexander-ogando
Olympics

The Stories—and Science—Behind Track and Field's Finish-Line Dives

Sprinter David Neville is known for his leap for bronze in the 2008 Games. Were the cuts and bruises that he and other runners have endured worth it?