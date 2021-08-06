Aaron Rodgers 'Proud' of Simone Biles

Sports Illustrated home
Aaron Rodgers 'Very Proud' of Simone Biles

When U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the Tokyo Games citing her mental health, it set off a global conversation about mental health in sports and the pressure athletes endure to perform even when they're not at their best.

After opening up about her personal journey on the world's biggest stage, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited Biles on Friday for having the courage to share her truth and the mental battles she's faced.

Apstein: Why Simone Biles Withdrew From the Team Final

"I give Simone so much credit for her ability to speak the truth, her truth and to answer tough questions, and to have the courage to say, 'I'm scared' and 'I don't feel like I should be out there,'" Rodgers said in an interview with The Ringer

"People of all ages and professions are dealing with mental issues, especially during COVID. It's something we should be talking about and ways to help people get through it, whether it's techniques or therapy or just conversations letting people know they're not alone. And that's what Simone did. I'm very, very proud of her."

Biles—who returned to compete in the balance beam final—finished the Tokyo Games with two medals, a silver in the team competition and a bronze on the balance beam. 

Rosenberg: The Bronze Medal Beam Routine That Made Simone Biles Whole Again

The seven-time Olympic medalist had initially withdrawn from four finals before returning for the balance beam final. The reigning NFL MVP further said in his interview with The Ringer that he hopes Biles and other athletes keep the conversation going on mental health and advocacy for it.

"Keep talking about ways that we individually deal with stress and deal with anxiety and deal with pressure and deal with depression of loneliness," Rodgers said. "I think that would really help.

"Our words are often listened to more than the person who's not in the public eye as much. So we have an opportunity—not an obligation, an opportunity—to maybe share some of our own ways of dealing with things and break some of the stigma around mental health."

Since Biles went public about her mental health and her explanation of the "twisties," other athletes like former U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps also defended her in an interview with NBC host Mike Tirico during the Tokyo Olympics.

"The Olympics is overwhelming," Phelps said. "There's a lot of emotions that go into it ... It was hard for me to ask for help. I felt like I was carrying, as Simone said, the weight of the world on [my] shoulders. It's a tough situation.

"I hope this is an opportunity for us to jump onboard and to even blow this mental health thing even more wide open. It is so much bigger than we can ever imagine."

The 24-year-old now has a total of 32 Olympic and world medals, tied with Soviet Union's Larisa Latynina, though Biles has more golds.

