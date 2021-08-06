Jamaica Wins Women's 4x100 Relay; Italy Tops Men's Relay

Sports Illustrated home
Unchecked: Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming

Jamaica Wins Women's 4x100-Meter Relay; Italy Stuns To Win Men's 4x100-Relay  Gold

The Jamaican women's 4x100-meter relay team took home the gold medal on Friday in a dominant showing.

The Jamaican team won the race in 41.02 seconds for the second-fastest time in history behind the United States' world record of 40.82 at the 2012 Olympics. Their victory ended the U.S. team’s push for a third consecutive Olympic gold in the event.

Their victory came after Jamaica swept the podium in the 100-meter final. Elaine Thompson-Herah leaves Tokyo with three gold medals after winning won the 100 meters on Saturday in an Olympic record and then taking the 200 meters with the second-fastest time in history

Briana Williams ran the lead-off leg for the Jamaicans. Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was second and Shericka Jackson was third in that race.

The American team of Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Gabrielle Thomas won silver in 41.45. Great Britain rounded out the podium with bronze in 41.88.

In the men's 4x100-meter relay, Italy stunned the field and edged out Great Britain by 0.01 seconds for gold. Canada took home bronze in 37.70.

The Italian team's victory provided Lamont Marcell Jacobs with his with second gold medal of the Games. Earlier this week, Jacobs pulled off a surprise victory in the men's 100-meter final by clocking a personal best and European record of 9.80.

The United States team did not participate in the final face after finishing in sixth place in its qualifying heat.

