Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Team USA Women's Basketball Team Advances to Final Eyeing Seventh Straight Gold Medal

Author:
Publish date:

For the seventh straight Olympic Games, the U.S. women's basketball team will compete for a gold medal following Friday's 79-59 blowout of Serbia in the semifinals. While the result was more of the same, the method of victory represented a positive change from earlier in this tournament.

During group play of the tournament, the Americans allowed an average of 74.3 points per game in three wins over Nigeria, Japan and France. They've tightened up on the defensive end during the knockout stage, holding their two opponents to under 60 points in each game.

Facing Serbia on Friday, the U.S. set the tone early, holding the Serbians to just 12 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second to race out to a 41–23 halftime lead. Serbia drew within 14 points late in the third quarter, but the U.S. responded with a 13–0 run to put the game well out of reach.

Brittney Griner led the Americanas with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Breanna Stewart also had a double-double, notching 12 points and 10 boards. Sue Bird scored eight points with four assists, three steals and no turnovers, and Chelsea Gray had 14 points off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting from the field.

The U.S. has won eight of the last nine gold medals in women's basketball, including the last six.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

us-women's-basketball
Olympics

U.S. Women's Basketball Advances to Seventh Straight Final

Team USA took down Serbia, 79–59, as it seeks its seventh consecutive gold medal in the event.

kelly-oubre
NBA

Report: Hornets, Oubre Jr. Agree to Two-Year, $26M Deal

The 25-year-old averaged 15.4 points, six rebounds and 30.7 minutes per game over 55 games (50 starts) last season with Golden State.

Krystsina during a press conference. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is a Belarusian sprinter who refused to fly back to her country out of fear for her safety after criticizing Belarusian Olympic officials. Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, Marcin Przydacz said, that Poland has already given the athlete a humanitarian visa. The Belarusian Olympic Committee said in a statement that coaches decided to withdraw Tsimanouskaya from the Games on doctors’ advice about her “emotional and psychological state.”
Olympics

IOC Sends Home Two Belarus Coaches in Tsimanouskaya Case

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya fled and sought asylum in Poland after she alleged her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where she feared for her safety.

april-ross-alix-klineman
Olympics

April Ross, Alix Klineman Win Beach Volleyball Gold for USA

Ross and Klineman completed their dominant run at the 2020 Games, dropping just one set in the entire tournament.

Jun 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
MLB

Report: Bauer's Leave Extended Again, New Texts Surface

The Dodgers pitcher's lawyer released select text messages earlier this week to counter his accuser's arguments.

deshaun-watson-trade-speculation
Play
NFL

Report: Texans Not Returning Calls For Potential Watson Trades

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson faces 22 civil and reportedly 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual harassment and assault.

jimmy johnson
NFL

Jimmy Johnson to Be Added to Cowboys' Ring of Honor

Johnson's run with Dallas came to an end after his relationship with Jerry Jones soured, but it appears they've buried the hatchet to honor their past victories.

Gianluca Busio is headed to Venezia
Soccer

Venezia Signs Second U.S. Midfielder After Busio Transfer

Gianluca Busio follows Tanner Tessmann to Venice, with the duo doubling the American contingent in Serie A.