Sifan Hassan Completes Olympic Triple, Wins Gold in 10,000m

Less than 24 hours after winning bronze in the 1,500-meter, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won gold in the final leg of the 5,000m-1,500m-10,000m triple.

The long-distance runner battled the grueling heat as she sped past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey on the final turn. Hassan closed out the race with a time of 29:55.32, marking the end of her sixth race in eight days in Tokyo.

In the span of nine days, Hassan went through two rounds of the 5,000-meter, three rounds of the 1,500-meter and a single but brutal 10,000-meter.

Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezagedne then overtook Gidey for silver, and the Ethiopian took home bronze.

“We women are very capable, we are a lot stronger," Hassan said on her medals. "If you want it, you are strong and you can do it. People can do it. It is for everyone."

