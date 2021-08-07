Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Sifan Hassan Completes Olympic Triple, Wins Gold in 10,000m

Author:
Publish date:

Less than 24 hours after winning bronze in the 1,500-meter, Dutch runner Sifan Hassan won gold in the final leg of the 5,000m-1,500m-10,000m triple.

The long-distance runner battled the grueling heat as she sped past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey on the final turn. Hassan closed out the race with a time of 29:55.32, marking the end of her sixth race in eight days in Tokyo. 

In the span of nine days, Hassan went through two rounds of the 5,000-meter, three rounds of the 1,500-meter and a single but brutal 10,000-meter.

Bahrain's Kalkidan Gezagedne then overtook Gidey for silver, and the Ethiopian took home bronze. 

“We women are very capable, we are a lot stronger," Hassan said on her medals. "If you want it, you are strong and you can do it. People can do it. It is for everyone."

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Team USA Baseball
MLB

Team USA Baseball Earns Silver in Tokyo Olympics

In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals, Japan scored two runs to secure its first gold medal in the sport.

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Sifan Hassan (NED) reacts after winning the women's 10,000m final during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Sifan Hassan Completes Olympic Triple, Wins Gold in 10,000m

Less than 24 hours after winning bronze in the 1,500-meter, the Dutch long-distance runner won gold in the final leg of the 5000m-1500m-10,000m triple.

gold-medal-newsletter-lead
Olympics

Race for Most Gold Medals Hinges on Final Day

The U.S. leads the overall medal count, but China has a chance to capture the golden honor.

Boston Red Sox Chris Sale
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chris Sale's Return Is Imminent

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Team United States centre back Makenzie Fischer (11) throws the ball against Spain in the women's water polo gold medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tatsumi Water Polo Centre.
Olympics

U.S. Women's Water Polo Snags Gold for Third Straight Games

The U.S. has won six straight medals at the Summer Games since women’s water polo was introduced in 2000. Tokyo 2020 marks its third consecutive gold.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi
Soccer

Messi in Talks With PSG, to Hold Press Conference at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi will make his first public comments since Barcelona announced he would not be returning to the club.

Aug 7, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Allyson Felix (USA) hands to Dalilah Muhammad (USA) in the women's 4x400 relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.
Olympics

Felix Wins Her 11th Career Olympic Medal as U.S. Snags Gold

Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won gold in the women's 4x400m relay. Each already medaled in their individual events.

07 August 2021, Japan, Tokio: Equestrian Sport/Jumping: Olympics, Team, Equestrian Park Finals. Jessica Springsteen from the USA rides Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.
Olympics

Jessica Springsteen, U.S. Win Silver in Team Jumping Finals

Sweden and the U.S. tied for eight points after the final, sending their six riders to jump on a rearranged course. It narrowly beat the U.S. by 1.3 seconds.