Allyson Felix Wins 10th Olympic Medal With Bronze In 400 Meters

With a bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final, Allyson Felix won her 10th career Olympic medal to draw level with Carl Lewis for the most medals by a track and field athlete in U.S. history.

On Friday night in Tokyo, Felix put together the second-fastest race of her career in 49.46 seconds to win bronze. Felix takes sole possession of the title of most decorated female track and field athlete after breaking her tie with Merlene Ottey, who won nine medals for Jamaica in her career.

Felix still has a chance to surpass Lewis, if she runs in the women's 4x400-meter relay final on Saturday.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas defended her Olympic gold medal with a personal best of 48.36. She is just the second woman in history to win back-to-back gold medals in the 400 meters since Marie-Jose Perec won for France in 1992 and 1996. With her victory, Bahamas leaves the Tokyo Olympics with the men's and women's gold medals just a day after her compatriot Steven Gardiner won.

The Dominican Republic's Marleidy Paulino finished just behind her in a national record of 49.20 to capture silver.

