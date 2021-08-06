Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Allyson Felix Wins 10th Olympic Medal With Bronze in 400 Meters, Ties Carl Lewis

Author:
Publish date:

With a bronze medal in the women's 400-meter final, Allyson Felix won her 10th career Olympic medal to draw level with Carl Lewis for the most medals by a track and field athlete in U.S. history. 

On Friday night in Tokyo, Felix put together the second-fastest race of her career in 49.46 seconds to win bronze. Felix takes sole possession of the title of most decorated female track and field athlete after breaking her tie with Merlene Ottey, who won nine medals for Jamaica in her career.

Felix still has a chance to surpass Lewis, if she runs in the women's 4x400-meter relay final on Saturday.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas defended her Olympic gold medal with a personal best of 48.36. She is just the second woman in history to win back-to-back gold medals in the 400 meters since Marie-Jose Perec won for France in 1992 and 1996. With her victory, Bahamas leaves the Tokyo Olympics with the men's and women's gold medals just a day after her compatriot Steven Gardiner won.

The Dominican Republic's Marleidy Paulino finished just behind her in a national record of 49.20 to capture silver.

Sign up for our free daily Olympics newsletter: Very Olympic Today. You'll catch up on the top stories, smaller events, things you may have missed while you were sleeping and links to the best writing from SI’s reporters on the ground in Tokyo.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

trea-turner
MLB

Breaking Down a Suddenly Depleted NL MVP Race

With Ronald Acuña Jr., Fernando Tatís Jr. and Jacob deGrom all possibly out for the season, the National League MVP race is wide open.

Allyson Felix after the 400m final.
Olympics

Allyson Felix Wins 10th Olympic Medal With Bronze In 400 Meters

Allyson Felix is now tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympics medals by a U.S. track and field athlete.

Austin Ekeler
Play
Fantasy

Solo 10-Round PPR Mock Draft: Roster Construction Strategies

Implementing an early-round fantasy football draft strategy can help you better understand your roster's end-result

dCOVkaras.HZ
NFL

Alex Karras, Hall-Eligible for 45 Years, Didn’t Change. The NFL’s Relationship With Gambling Did

League-sanctioned sportsbooks... Official fantasy partners... Karras—who'll be enshrined on Saturday—would be shocked to see betting so embraced. In a very different era, the NFL made him (and Paul Hornung) pay dearly for gambling.

College GameDay set in 2018
College Football

Predicting 'College GameDay' for Each Week of 2021 Season

Which heavyweight matchups might the signature football show travel to this fall?

gable-steveson-wrestling-olympics-lead
Olympics

Gable Steveson Backflips as U.S. Wrestling Keeps Winning Medals

The heavyweight's dramatic comeback to win gold—and must-see celebration after his last-second takedown—is just one highlight of Team USA's ongoing medal haul in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lionel Messi and Joan Laporta embrace.
Soccer

Barcelona President Confirms Messi Exit, Blames La Liga Rules

Joan Laporta said the club will "be starting a new era in club history" with Lionel Messi set to leave.

karate-olympics-lead
Olympics

This Is Not How Japan Envisioned Karate's Moment at the Olympics

With deep roots in Japan, the sport's debut in Tokyo was fitting. But the host country deserved better than these pandemic Games.