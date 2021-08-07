Felix Wins Her 11th Career Olympic Medal as U.S. Snags Gold

Allyson Felix Becomes the Most Decorated U.S. Track Olympian With 11th Medal

Allyson Felix now has the most career Olympic medals for a U.S. track and field athlete, passing Carl Lewis's record of 10.

The 35-year-old, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won gold in the women's 4x400-meter relay on Saturday as the quartet clocked a time of 3:16.85 ahead of Poland, who will bring home silver after running a 3:20.53.

McLaughlin started off for the U.S., passing the baton to Felix, Muhammad third and Mu served as the anchor. McLaughlin, who is celebrating her 22nd birthday, clocked in 49.96, while Felix tallied 49.58 seconds, Muhammad at 48.97 and Mu closed it out with 48.34.

This marks the team's seventh straight gold in the event since the 1996 Atlanta Games, and Felix has been a part of three of those squads. Each of the four U.S. runners have already won individual medals in Tokyo.

McLaughlin not only edged past Muhammad to win gold in the 400-meter hurdles but also set a new world record. Muhammad, the reigning world champion, finished second behind the 22-year-old. Mu, 19, won gold in the 800-meter.

Meanwhile, Felix won bronze in the 400-meter, putting together the second-fastest race of her career with a time of 49.46 seconds. She's the most decorated female track and field athlete after that race on Friday after breaking her tie with Merlene Ottey, who won nine career medals for Jamaica.

Felix has seven golds, three silvers and one bronze from the Olympics. In addition to her success at the Games, she also has 18 world championship medals, including 13 golds.

