U.S. Olympic Medalist Pleads Guilty to Capitol Riot Charge

September 29, 2021
Publish date:

Former U.S. Olympian Klete Keller Pleads Guilty to Capitol Riot Charge

Author:

Former U.S. Olympic medalist Klete Keller has pled guilty to charges stemming from his participation in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reports. Keller was facing seven federal charges, and on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding. He is cooperating with authorities.

“At the time, I acted to affect the government by stopping or delaying the Congressional proceeding, and, in fact, did so,” Keller wrote in a statement of offense. “I accomplished this by intimidating or coercing government personnel who were participating in or supporting the Congressional proceeding.”

FORDE: How Did Klete Keller Veer From His Lane?

The maximum sentence for this count is 20 years in prison, though federal sentencing guidelines for an offense of this level call for 21 to 27 months. Keller's sentencing date has not yet been set. Other consequences include losing the rights to vote or own firearms.

Keller, 39, was one of the most recognizable people involved in the Capitol riots, given his athletic achievements and tall stature. He was formally charged on Jan. 13 and turned himself into authorities shortly after.

Keller won gold in the 4x200 meter freestyle relay at the 2004 Games in Athens, and again in 2008 in Beijing. He also won a silver medal for the same event at the 2000 Games in Sydney, and won bronze for the 400-meter freestyle in 2000 and 2004.

