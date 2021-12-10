Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Report: Steve Kerr to Replace Popovich As Team USA Men's Basketball Coach

Author:
Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr smiles between plays against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at Chase Center.

USA Basketball is expected to name Golden State's Steve Kerr as its next men's national team coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-time NBA championship coach will replace Gregg Popovich as the rest of the coaching staff is reshaped ahead of the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics. The staff will reportedly include Suns' Monty Williams, Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga's Mark Few. 

Kerr served as the assistant on Popovich's gold medal team in Tokyo this past summer while Williams was a part of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's gold medal staff in 2016 Rio.

This reported move will mark Grant Hill's first major decision since becoming the managing director of USA Basketball after Jerry Colangelo retired.

This comes as Associated Press's Doug Feinberg reported earlier this week that longtime Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will be the next United States women's national team coach. Reeve will replace South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who led the team to an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this past summer.

