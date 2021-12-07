Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Lynx coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will be the next United States women's national team coach, according to the Associated Press's Doug Feinberg.

Reeve will replace South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, who led the team to an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this past summer.

USA Basketball announced Tuesday that it would hold a press conference to announce the team's next coach on Wednesday at Target Center in Minneapolis. However, they did not mention Reeve's name in the release.

Staley, who became the second woman to win a gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach this past summer, said at the time that, "Me, being a part of I believe six, that’s enough. I’m full, I’m full."

She recommended Reeve, who was one of her assistant coaches this past summer, as her replacement.

"Cheryl's been around for a long time and she has been an assistant coach with this team for a long time," Staley said. "She can handle this position quite well and she'll demand and command respect from the players.

"What she can bring to the table is unmatched. So she'd get my nod, for sure."

In international coaching, Reeve served as an assistant coach for the 2014-16 USA National Team that claimed gold medals at the 2014 FIBA World Cup Team and 2016 Olympic Games and returned as an assistant coach for the 2018 USA World Cup Team that claimed gold and qualified the USA for the 2020 Olympics.

She has been the head coach of the Lynx since 2010 and inherited the team's general manager title in 2017. Minnesota has made the playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak in the league and second-longest in league history.

Overall, Reeve's coaching resume includes nearly 30 years as both an assistant and head coach at the collegiate and WNBA levels.

Reeve's elevation also marks the first major decision by Briana Weiss, who had been promoted to the U.S. National Team director, replacing Carol Calln, this October.

More WNBA Coverage: