Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Timothy LeDuc Set to Become First Out Nonbinary Winter Olympian

American pair skater Timothy LeDuc made history not once but twice this week when they became the first out nonbinary athlete to make a Winter Olympic team and broke a U.S. Figure Skating Championships record with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble.

The pair earned 79.39 points for their short program, which is set to “The White Crow,” a piece from the biographical film of the same name. Though LeDuc and Cain-Gribble had struggled with the program earlier in the season, the skaters performed in perfect unison at the national championships in Nashville, opening with a triple twist that commentator and two-time Olympian Johnny Weir described as “picture perfect.”

The pair held a two-point lead entering the free skate, and they delivered a solid performance to claim their second national title as a team with a score of 145.84. LeDuc and Cain-Gribble nailed their side-by-side triple loops at the top of their program, executed their lifts with ease and rebounded with a sky-high throw triple salchow after Cain-Gribble doubled a jump that was meant to be a triple midway through the performance.

LeDuc and Cain-Gribble, who were also national champions in 2019, will represent Team USA in Beijing next month along with 14 other skaters. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were named as the second pair, though they did not compete in Nashville after Frazier tested positive for COVID-19. Despite being unable to compete, the pair was still eligible for Olympic team selection through a petition process and earned their ticket to China by showcasing a strong body of work in previous competitions. 

SI Recommends

At the Tokyo Games this summer, U.S. skateboarder Alana Smith and Canadian soccer player Quinn, who won a gold medal, became the first out nonbinary Olympians ever. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Some Jaguars fans wore clowns during the game/
NFL

Some Jaguars Fans Wore Clown Outfits to Sunday's Game vs. Colts

Here's why they wore the costumes.

joe-judge-giants
Extra Mustard

Giants’ Ineptitude Continues With QB Sneak on Third-and-9

The end of the 2021 season can't come soon enough for Joe Judge and the Giants.

matt-ryan-falcons
NFL

Report: Matt Ryan to Return as Falcons QB in 2022

Matty Ice is coming back to the Falcons in 2022.

Nick Saban stands on the sideline.
College Football

Nick Saban Provides His Thoughts on State of NIL in CFB

Here's what the Alabama coach had to say about NIL's impact on the sport.

manny-machado
Play
Fantasy

That Championship Season, Part 2

A week-by-week examination of how Phil Dussault won the 2021 National Fantasy Baseball Championship.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Report: Antonio Brown to Have Ankle Surgery Jan. 18

When the Buccaneers released Brown last week, they also issued a statement about his ankle injury.

mike-mccarthy
NFL

Mike McCarthy Explains Decision to Keep Cowboys Starters in Late

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, along with many Dallas starters, played into the fourth quarter vs. the Eagles.

jon-taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 18 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts are still on the playoff bubble.