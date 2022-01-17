Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

China Limiting Beijing Winter Olympics Tickets to ‘Selected’ Spectators

BEIJING— Only “selected” spectators will be permitted at next month’s Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Monday.

Beijing had already announced that no fans from outside the country would be permitted at the events, and had not offered tickets to the general public.

Monday’s announcement posted on the organizing committee’s website confirmed expectations that the Winter Games would have few onlookers at the venues, under even more strict conditions than imposed during last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

China has largely avoided major virus outbreaks with a regimen of lockdowns, mass testing for COVID-19 and travel restrictions, although it continues to fight surges in several cities, including the port of Tianjin, about an hour from Beijing. The capital itself confirmed over the weekend that a 26-year-old woman had contracted the omicron variant of the virus and has tested more than 13,000 people in search of cases of cross transmission.

SI Recommends

In its statement, the organizing committee said its measures were intended to “create a pleasant environment for the holding of the Games.”

“Given the difficult and complicated work of controlling the epidemic, and to protect the health and safety of those involved with the Games, the original plan of offering tickets to the general public has been altered toward spectators from selected groups,” the statement said.

More Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mahrez-AFCON-Algeria-Loss
Soccer

Surprises Keep Coming at the Africa Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea ending Algeria's 35-match unbeaten run is the latest curveball in Cameroon.

Zac Taylor
NFL

Zac Taylor Delivers Game Ball to Local Cincy Bar After Playoff Win

The coach is looking to start a new tradition in the city.

George Hill
Play
NBA

‘We Have a Lot More to Do’: The NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, One Year Later

The league's newly formed organization has endured disappointment in its first year but remains committed to the fight against racial inequality.

Rafa Benitez is out as Everton manager
Soccer

Everton and Its Identity Crisis

Everton spends like a top club and might think it's a top club, but it doesn't produce like one. The Rafa Benítez experience is just the latest evidence of its incoherence.

Ben Roethlisberger walks off the field.
NFL

Big Ben Reflects on Season, Career After Likely Final Game

Roethlisberger opened up about this season, and his career, following Sunday's loss.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: Jaguars on the Clock With No. 1 Pick

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL's worst record.

mmqb-wild-card-weekend-kyle-shanahan-josh-allen-tom-brady
NFL

MMQB: Shanahan Leans Into 49ers-Cowboys History

Why the coach showed his team tape of the 1994 NFC title game before adding a new chapter to the rivalry. Plus, everything from wild-card weekend.

travis kelce
Extra Mustard

Travis Kelce Gets Interviewed by Mom After Game: ‘She’s the Best’

Donna Kelce had an eventful Sunday, traveling to watch both her sons play in playoff games. She capped the night by playing reporter after the Chiefs beat the Steelers.