Olympic Gold Medalist Jade Carey Scores First-Ever Collegiate Perfect 10 on Uneven Bars

It took more than four years from when Jade Carey signed her national letter of intent to make her much-anticipated college gymnastics debut. It’s taken less than a month for her to achieve perfection.

Carey scored her first-ever 10 on the uneven bars while competing for Oregon State on Saturday. Though she was known for performing incredibly difficult skills on vault and floor exercise as an elite gymnast, Carey has emerged as one of the top all-around competitors in the NCAA. 

Carey, who won gold at the Tokyo Games on the floor exercise, has twice won Pac-12’s Freshman of the Week honors during the young season and was named the Gymnast of the Week on Jan. 25. She won three golds at the 2018 Pan American Games in Lima and was part of the gold medal-winning team at the World Championships in 2019.

Carey is one of four Olympians to score a perfect 10 at the college level this weekend, joining former Team USA teammates Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Sunisa Lee (Auburn) and Grace McCallum (Utah). 

More Olympics Coverage:

