Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Russian Olympic Committee Athlete Posts Photo of Food Apparently Served to Athletes in Quarantine

Russian Olympic Committee athlete Valeria Vasnetsova posted a photo on her Instagram story Thursday that allegedly showed what athletes in the Olympic village are being fed while in quarantine. 

The photo featured plain pasta, an red sauce, charred meat on a bone, a few potatoes and no vegetables. She also said that she is being served the same meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes,” Vasnetsova said on Instagram, according to The Associated Press. “I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.”

SI Recommends

Vasnetsova, who is a biathlon competitor, said she could only eat the pasta because the rest was “impossible” to eat. She added, “my bones are already sticking out.” She isn't the only athlete to complain about the food in quarantine, and their grievances were heard. 

ROC biathlon team spokesperson Sergei Averyanov later posted a photo of an improved meal for Vasnetsova that included salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt, per the AP. 

More Winter Olympics Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Naz Hillmon playing for Michigan.
Play
College Basketball

Mich. Continues to Climb Up Women's AP Poll; SC Still No. 1

The Wolverines are the highest-ranking school in their conference and one of five Big Ten schools in the top 25.

stephen-a-tiki
Play
Extra Mustard

‘Watch Yourself’: Stephen A. Smith Sends Warning to Tiki Barber

Stephen A. Smith rips Tiki Barber over Giants comments

Rich Bisaccia coaching for the Raiders.
NFL

Report: Packers Expected to Hire Bisaccia as ST Coordinator

Green Bay has found an experienced coach to lead its special-teams unit.

Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) pressures Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the second half at Auburn Arena.
College Basketball

Auburn Stays at No. 1 in AP Poll, Texas Tech Rises to No. 9

The Tigers remain atop the AP Poll as they continue to roll through SEC play.

A golf ball on the course
Golf

SiriusXM Golf Analyst Fired After WNBA Comments

Mark Lye of SiriusXM's PGA Tour Radio was fired after critical comments about the WNBA.

Lovie Smith coaching for the Texans.
NFL

Report: Texans Moving Toward Hiring Lovie Smith as Next Coach

He would replace David Culley, who was fired in January after one season.

Jul 27, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases on his way to an inside the park home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
Fantasy

Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler Look to End Phillies’ Playoff Drought

Fantasy outlook, stats and analysis for 2022 Philadelphia Phillies hitters and pitchers.

George Bello, Ricardo Pepi and Daryl Dike left MLS to go abroad
Soccer

Assessing the Many January Moves Abroad for U.S. Prospects

The winter transfer window was a busy one for those on the USMNT radar. Take a closer look at the various situations in which players find themselves after leaving MLS.