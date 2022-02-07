Russian Olympic Committee athlete Valeria Vasnetsova posted a photo on her Instagram story Thursday that allegedly showed what athletes in the Olympic village are being fed while in quarantine.

The photo featured plain pasta, an red sauce, charred meat on a bone, a few potatoes and no vegetables. She also said that she is being served the same meal for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes,” Vasnetsova said on Instagram, according to The Associated Press. “I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired.”

Vasnetsova, who is a biathlon competitor, said she could only eat the pasta because the rest was “impossible” to eat. She added, “my bones are already sticking out.” She isn't the only athlete to complain about the food in quarantine, and their grievances were heard.

ROC biathlon team spokesperson Sergei Averyanov later posted a photo of an improved meal for Vasnetsova that included salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt, per the AP.

