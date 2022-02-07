Skip to main content
U.S. Figure Skater, Silver Medalist Vincent Zhou Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Monday, U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced in a statement, putting in jeopardy his availability for Tuesday’s men’s short program event.

“As part of yesterday’s regular COVID-19 screening, Vincent Zhou tested positive,” the team’s statement read. “Under the guidance of the USOPC medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status. If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men’s short program, which begins Tuesday.”

Zhou was part of the men’s team that won silver in the team event final, with the Americans edging the Japanese team by two points. The Russian Olympic Committee took gold.

Zhou, 21, made his Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in 2018, where he became the first skater to land a quadruple Lutz at the Olympics. He eventually finished in sixth place.

