Mikaela Shiffrin skied out of her second straight race on Wednesday, this time in women's slalom.

Two days ago, the three-time Olympic medalist missed a gate early in her first run of the giant slalom, resulting in a disqualification. As she came around a left-turn gate, Shiffrin lost control and fell.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old failed to navigate the event's notoriously tight turns as her feet and arms appeared to not be in sync. Shiffrin, who placed fourth in the event at the 2018 Games, only made it through a few gates before missing one, ultimately ending her run within five seconds.

She skied to the edge of the trail before sitting down, resting her head on top of her knees. Shiffrin stayed for several minutes as her mother came over to console her, even as the next skier prepared for their event.

The 26-year-old was one of the most highly decorated skiers to enter Beijing 2022, winning more world championship medals (11) than any other American skier. But much has changed since she last competed in the Winter Games in 2018—her father died suddenly in February '20, and she tested positive for COVID-19 in late '21 in the lead-up to the Games, among other ups and downs throughout a season dismantled by the pandemic.

