Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

ITA Confirms Kamila Valieva’s Drug Test Returned Results of Banned Substance

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva’s drug test results were positive for a banned substance.

The sample was taken during the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on December 25, and it “returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the non-specified prohibited substance trimetazidine.”

The heart medication has been on the banned list since 2014. It is the same drug swimmer Sun Yang of China tested positive for in 2014, and it is known for improving cardiac function, labeled as a “metabolic modulator” by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). 

According to the ITA, the sample was returned on February 8, 2022—a day after the team figure skating competition at the Winter Games.

She was immediately provisionally suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. Per the ITA, “Pursuant to Article 15 of the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the decision of RUSADA imposing a provisional suspension automatically prohibited the athlete from participation in all sports during the provisional suspension, including the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.”

Valieva challenged the provisional suspension on Feb. 9, and a hearing took place that day. RUSADA decided to lift it, allowing her to participate in the Beijing Olympics. However, her eligibility for the next competition could be up in the air.

SI Recommends

“Under the World Anti-Doping Code, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Skating Union (ISU), RUSADA and the IOC have a right to appeal the decision to lift the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS),” the ITA said in a statement. “The IOC will exercise its right to appeal and not to wait for the reasoned decision by RUSADA, because a decision is needed before the next competition the athlete is due to take part in (Women Single Skating, 15 February 2022).

“Following the delegation of the IOC’s anti-doping program in relation to the Olympic Games to the ITA, the ITA will lead the appeal before CAS on behalf of the IOC.” 

Although Valieva is just 15 years old and is therefore a minor and not subject to public disclosure of her name or case, the ITA said it released information based on a need for official information due to increased public interest.

Whether or not the ROC will be awarded gold in the team figure skating event is still unknown. Per the ITA, the decision on the medal results can be made by the International Skating Union after a decision has been made on the case.

The award ceremony for the team figure skating competition at the Winter Games was delayed on Wednesday due to what the IOC spokesperson said was due to a “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating. The ROC was set to be awarded gold, the United States silver and Japan bronze.

More Olympics Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-14 win at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. He shouted at fans \"I own you, I still own you.\" Those comments went viral.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Takes Home Fourth MVP Honors

He joins Jim Brown, Joe Montana, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only players to win consecutive MVP awards in NFL history.

eric-dickerson-rams
Play
NFL

Eric Dickerson on Learning to Love the Rams Again (Almost)

The Hall of Famer never got over how the organization treated him during his prime. Time, a return to L.A. and a Super Bowl are changing that.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.
Play
Betting

Aaron Rodgers Wins Consecutive MVPs

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFL MVP for the second straight season and the fourth time in his career.

Feb 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after being hit in the head by Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (26) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Crossover: Trade Deadline MegaPod Part 2—The Losers

Open Floor x Crossover! Tune in for the losers of the NBA trade deadline.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores on a 70-yaard touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Betting

Cooper Kupp Tops Taylor for Offensive Player of the Year

Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor both had -110 odds to be the Offensive Player of the Year but the Rams receiver took home the hardware.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
Betting

Mike Vrabel Wins Coach of the Year

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel emerged from a strong field to be named the Coach of the Year.

Joel Embiid
NBA

Thirteen Winners and Losers From the NBA's Trade Deadline

Former teammates, top executives and frustrated fan bases make our list.

Shaun-White
Olympics

Shaun White’s Snowboarding Career Comes to an End

The three-time gold medalist finished fourth in the halfpipe snowboarding final.