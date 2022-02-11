Shaun White did not medal in his fifth and final Olympic Games.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist in the half-pipe snowboarding competition finished fourth in the final competition this year. He also finished fourth in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

White received a 72.00 score on his first run, then earned an 85.00 score in his second run, putting him in second place at the time.

Heading into his third, and the final run of his career, White sat in fourth place. But, White ended up falling in his run.

White took off his helmet and waved to the crowd as his career came to an end. On the sidelines, the snowboarder, who had previously announced his retirement following the 2022 Olympics, shed some tears.

The remaining competitors lined up and congratulated White on his snowboarding accomplishments over his nearly two-decade long career.

Ayumu Hirano of Japan took home the gold medal after scoring a 96.00 on his final run. Australia’s Scotty James won the silver medal and Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer won bronze.

More Olympic Coverage: