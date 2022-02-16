Skip to main content
Where Will the Next Winter Olympics Be Held? Future Sites We Know So Far

As the 2022 Beijing Winter Games continue, it is not too early to think about the next locations for the Winter Olympics.

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy will host the 2026 Winter Olympics from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22, with Milan serving as host for the first time. The 2026 Winter Games will mark the fourth Olympics hosted by Italy and the first time in which two cities were named as hosts of the Winter Olympics.

Prior sites for Olympic Games in Italy include in Cortina d’Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006. Rome hosted the Summer Olympics in 1960.

Italy beat out Stockholm-Åre (Sweden) in July 2019 at the 134th IOC session in Lausanne, Switzerland.

An official host has not been named for the 2030 Winter Olympics. However, several cities including Vancouver, Barcelona and Sapporo, Japan are among those in consideration for the 2030 Winter Games.

Salt Lake City was the last city in the United States to host the Winter Games in 2002 while Vancouver hosted the games in 2010. Currently, the U.S. has seven gold, six silver and four bronze medals in the Beijing Winter Games.

Here’s a look at future sites for the Winter Olympic Games:

XXV Olympiad: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy;  Feb. 6-Feb. 22 2026

XXVI Olympiad: Location (TBD); Feb. 8-Feb. 24 2030

