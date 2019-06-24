The Olympic Committee announced Monday that Italian cities Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Milano-Cortina elected as Host City for the Winter Olympic Games 2026 @MilanoCortina26 #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/v9MHpRMfLB — Olympics (@Olympics) June 24, 2019

The joint bid from the Italian cities beat out a joint bid from Sweden and Latvia that was centered on Stockholm by a vote of 47 to 34, according to Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo are about 220 miles away from each other.

It will be the first time the winter games have multiple official host cities and it is the first time they will take place in Italy since 2006 when they were hosted in Torino.

The 2022 games will take place in Beijing. The 2026 Olympics have proposed dates of Feb. 6 through Feb. 22 and March 6 through March 15 for the Paralympics.